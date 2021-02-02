HC rejects PIL that sought action against police for failure to contain R-Day tractor rally
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), imposing a cost of ₹10,000 on the petitioner, who sought action against the police and intelligence officials responsible for the “failure” in “anticipating and controlling” the farmers’ protest on Republic Day.
A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh declined to entertain the PIL, saying it was too early for the court to interfere in the issue as police have registered FIRs in relation to the incident on January 26, and authorities are looking into the matter.
The NGO, Delhi Citizen Forum for Civil Rights, in its petition had claimed that the incident occurred due to major lapses in the security set up and also violated the national honour as instead of the national flag a religious one was hoisted at Red Fort by the farmers on Republic Day.
Joginder Tuli, the chairman of the petitioner NGO, confirmed that the court has dismissed the petition with costs of ₹10,000.
The NGO had contended in its petition that the “violent turn of a peaceful protest/rally especially on Republic Day casts a huge doubt on the security agencies and their preparedness to deal with criminal or even terrorist activities especially in the capital of India”.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two months now against the three farm laws.
The tractor parade on January 26 that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws devolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.
Meanwhile, a separate plea has been filed in the high court seeking release of all persons who have been “illegally detained” on or January 26. The plea filed by Harman Preet Singh, who identifies himself as a social worker, is likely to be heard this week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nothing for us in budget, say Ludhiana’s industrialists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane civic body to complete vaccination of health, frontline workers by February 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Mohali mayor has ₹248-crore assets, but no car
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm protests: Cops wanted Delhi-bound trains stopped
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iron spikes, barbed wire and concrete walls at Delhi farm protest sites
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Red Fort vandalism: Police arrest first suspect
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
East Delhi cops get sword-like metal batons, metal arm covers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closure of border points, barricades trigger traffic snarls in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget: Allocation for Delhi Police up by over ₹487 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP27, UP12: At Ghazipur, district transport codes are used as identity cards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC rejects PIL that sought action against police for failure to contain R-Day tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP govt criticises ‘meagre’ allocation for Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scotland Yard celebrates first-ever Sikh female police officer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agriculture sector gets little in Union budget: Experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Feral dogs in HP’s high-altitude areas pose threat to wildlife, livestock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox