HC rejects PIL that sought action against police for failure to contain R-Day tractor rally

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), imposing a cost of ₹10,000 on the petitioner, who sought action against the police and intelligence officials responsible for the “failure” in “anticipating and controlling” the farmers’ protest on Republic Day.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh declined to entertain the PIL, saying it was too early for the court to interfere in the issue as police have registered FIRs in relation to the incident on January 26, and authorities are looking into the matter.

The NGO, Delhi Citizen Forum for Civil Rights, in its petition had claimed that the incident occurred due to major lapses in the security set up and also violated the national honour as instead of the national flag a religious one was hoisted at Red Fort by the farmers on Republic Day.

Joginder Tuli, the chairman of the petitioner NGO, confirmed that the court has dismissed the petition with costs of ₹10,000.

The NGO had contended in its petition that the “violent turn of a peaceful protest/rally especially on Republic Day casts a huge doubt on the security agencies and their preparedness to deal with criminal or even terrorist activities especially in the capital of India”.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two months now against the three farm laws.

The tractor parade on January 26 that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws devolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, a separate plea has been filed in the high court seeking release of all persons who have been “illegally detained” on or January 26. The plea filed by Harman Preet Singh, who identifies himself as a social worker, is likely to be heard this week.