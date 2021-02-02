IND USA
HC rejects PIL that sought action against police for failure to contain R-Day tractor rally

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), imposing a cost of 10,000 on the petitioner, who sought action against the police and intelligence officials responsible for the “failure” in “anticipating and controlling” the farmers’ protest on Republic Day
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:02 AM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), imposing a cost of 10,000 on the petitioner, who sought action against the police and intelligence officials responsible for the “failure” in “anticipating and controlling” the farmers’ protest on Republic Day.

A bench of chief justice DN Patel and justice Jyoti Singh declined to entertain the PIL, saying it was too early for the court to interfere in the issue as police have registered FIRs in relation to the incident on January 26, and authorities are looking into the matter.

The NGO, Delhi Citizen Forum for Civil Rights, in its petition had claimed that the incident occurred due to major lapses in the security set up and also violated the national honour as instead of the national flag a religious one was hoisted at Red Fort by the farmers on Republic Day.

Joginder Tuli, the chairman of the petitioner NGO, confirmed that the court has dismissed the petition with costs of 10,000.

The NGO had contended in its petition that the “violent turn of a peaceful protest/rally especially on Republic Day casts a huge doubt on the security agencies and their preparedness to deal with criminal or even terrorist activities especially in the capital of India”.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over two months now against the three farm laws.

The tractor parade on January 26 that was to highlight the demands of farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws devolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital as thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with the police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Meanwhile, a separate plea has been filed in the high court seeking release of all persons who have been “illegally detained” on or January 26. The plea filed by Harman Preet Singh, who identifies himself as a social worker, is likely to be heard this week.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja (second from left) and other members viewing the Union Budget presentation in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja (second from left) and other members viewing the Union Budget presentation in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

Nothing for us in budget, say Ludhiana’s industrialists

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Give Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget a thumbs down, saying they were expecting more relief in view of the losses they suffered in 2020 owing to Covid outbreak
Health workers get vaccinated at Thane as part of the state wide vaccination drive for Covid 19 at Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
Health workers get vaccinated at Thane as part of the state wide vaccination drive for Covid 19 at Thane. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)
others

Thane civic body to complete vaccination of health, frontline workers by February 15

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) plans to complete the vaccination of over 35,390 health workers and frontline workers till February 15
Kulwant Singh. (HT PHOTO)
Kulwant Singh. (HT PHOTO)
others

Former Mohali mayor has 248-crore assets, but no car

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:28 AM IST
Real-estate tycoon Kulwant Singh, who is heading the Azad group for the municipal corporation (MC) elections scheduled for February 14, has assets worth 248 crore in his name, but does not own a car
HT Image
HT Image
others

Farm protests: Cops wanted Delhi-bound trains stopped

By Anisha Dutta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:09 AM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police asked Northern Railways to terminate at least 15 Delhi-bound trains, which passed through Punjab and Haryana, at the edge of the Capital in a bid to stop farmers from entering the city on Monday and joining ongoing protests against three agriculture laws, HT has learnt
HT Image
HT Image
others

Iron spikes, barbed wire and concrete walls at Delhi farm protest sites

By Ashish Mishra and Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:08 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi police have enhanced barricades at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur where thousands of farmers are protesting against three farm laws for over two months
HT Image
HT Image
others

Red Fort vandalism: Police arrest first suspect

By Karn Pratap Singh, Kainat Sarfaraz and Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:07 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said they had made the first arrest in one of the two cases registered in connection with the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally in the national capital on January 26, while six more cases have been registered in the violence and January 29 incident when a group of persons who said they were locals entered the protest site at Singhu border leading to clashes with farmers and police
HT Image
HT Image
others

East Delhi cops get sword-like metal batons, metal arm covers

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi: Police personnel in east Delhi’s Shahdara district were given sword-like iron batons and a metal forearm cover on Monday to protect themselves from “rioters armed with swords”
HT Image
HT Image
others

Closure of border points, barricades trigger traffic snarls in Delhi

By Anvit Srivastava and Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:06 AM IST
New Delhi: All roads leading to central Delhi were heavily barricaded with the police checking vehicles at several points on Monday, when the Union Budget was presented in the Parliament, leading to traffic snarls across the Capital
HT Image
HT Image
others

Union Budget: Allocation for Delhi Police up by over 487 crore

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:04 AM IST
New Delhi: The central government has allocated R 8,644
HT Image
HT Image
others

UP27, UP12: At Ghazipur, district transport codes are used as identity cards

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:03 AM IST
New Delhi: As protesters at Delhi’s Ghazipur border begin to settle down days after being given an eviction notice, they are identifying their camps and trucks by the road transport office (RTO) codes of their districts even as the farmers are ensuring that if any of them leave the site for their homes, they are replaced by another person so that the count doesn’t dip
HT Image
HT Image
others

HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP govt criticises ‘meagre’ allocation for Delhi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:01 AM IST
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on Monday criticised the Union Budget for poor fiscal devolution as it claimed that Delhi got a “megre” 957 crore, adding that the Central government’s policies will only benefit “big companies” and cause inflation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Scotland Yard celebrates first-ever Sikh female police officer

By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 11:28 PM IST
London Scotland Yard on Monday celebrated the 50th anniversary of Karpal Kaur Sandhu joining its ranks as the first South Asian and Sikh female police officer, paving the way for others to follow in her footsteps
HT Image
HT Image
others

Agriculture sector gets little in Union budget: Experts

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:06 PM IST
Chandigarh The farmers’ community seems to have been ignored in the Union budget for financial year 2020-21 which was tabled in Parliament on Monday, feel experts
The study found feral dogs feed on species such as marmot, blue sheep and rodents, but their main diet is domestic livestock. (HT Photo)
The study found feral dogs feed on species such as marmot, blue sheep and rodents, but their main diet is domestic livestock. (HT Photo)
others

Feral dogs in HP’s high-altitude areas pose threat to wildlife, livestock

By Gaurav Bisht
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Himachal’s forest department survey finds the problem acute in Spiti; such dogs are reported to be leading to biodiversity loss and competing with large carnivores such as the snow leopard
