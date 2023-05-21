Meghalaya’s 131-year-old KJP school razed to ground in fire

The 131-year-old Khasi Jaiñtia Presbyterian (KJP) Girls Higher Secondary School in Meghalaya’s Shillong was razed to the ground after a major fire broke out in the heritage building early Sunday morning, officials said. There was no casualty in the incident. However, inmates of the adjoining hostel, which was saved from the flames, were immediately relocated to a safer place. There was no casualty in the incident. However, inmates of the adjoining hostel, which was saved from the flames, were immediately relocated to a safer place (HT Photo)

The school was founded in 1892 and is run under the aegis of the Khasi Jaiñtia Presbyterian Church.

Fire and Emergency Services superintendent of police (SP), Darwin M Sangma said, “Our teams are on the job to ascertain the probable cause of the fire. It wouldn’t be wise to comment as of now.”

“Yesterday (Saturday) there was another huge fire incident in Nongmynsong area, and our teams were pressed into service since 11pm. By the time this broke out, our fire tenders had run out of water, and they had to rush for refilling before reaching the spot. They only got to have a meal late morning today. You see we have extremely limited resources,” he said.

According to eyewitnesses and residents of Mission Compound in the heart of the city, the fire broke out around 2.30am. With the entire capital city reeling under continuous severe power outage, it took a lot of time for the fire and emergency service teams to reach the location. Also, with extremely narrow and challenging approach roads, precious little could be achieved in taming the flames to prevent further damage.

Chief minister Conrad K Sangma reached the location early morning to conduct a personal inspection of the accident and announced ₹1 crore as aid from the CM’s Special Development Fund.

“It is very sad and painful to witness this, and I have come here to extend my solidarity and assure the school management and students that the government will leave no stone unturned to restore the school as soon as possible,” he told journalists.

“While we will not be able to restore it to its former glory since it is a very old structure, we will work together with the school authorities, the church, and the community to ensure that studies are not impeded and hampered by this tragic incident. We will overcome,” he added.

His Cabinet colleague, AL Hek of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accompanied him along with Titosstarwell Chyne, chief executive member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council.