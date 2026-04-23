Chandigarh, The Haryana Human Rights Commission has initiated a detailed inquiry into the recent cases of suicide at the National Institute of Technology , Kurukshetra, while stressing that educational institutions are responsible not only for academics but also for the physical and mental well-being of students. HHRC takes suo moto cognisance of NIT Kurukshetra suicide cases

The Commission took suo motu cognisance of a news report published on April 19, which stated students were asked to vacate hostels following the incidents.

The NIT had constituted a five-member committee to probe the cases, along with three other panels to examine issues faced by students.

The institute has seen the deaths of four students by suicide in four months besides a case of a first year B.Tech student of the institute allegedly attempted to commit suicide.

A first-year student from Telangana in mid-February, a student from Nuh at the end of March, and a third-year student from Sirsa on April 9, allegedly killed themselves on campus. On April 16, a 19-year-old B.Tech student, Diksha Dubey, allegedly died by suicide. Her death sparked protests on campus.

The Commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra, and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, in its order dated April 22, noted a pattern of repeated such incidents and expressed concern that the measures taken so far, including the transfer of two professors, appear inadequate.

"The situation points towards possible deficiencies in mental health support systems, counselling services, monitoring mechanisms, and crisis intervention protocols," the Commission observed.

It emphasised that educational institutions are responsible not only for academics but also for the physical and mental well-being of students, adding that the recurrence of such incidents raises concerns under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Commission also referred to India's international commitments under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights relating to the right to life and education.

It has sought detailed reports from the institute, district administration, and police on the circumstances leading to the death of four students and the attempted suicide by one student in quick succession; availability, accessibility and functioning of mental health counselling services within the institute; mechanisms in place for identification of students under stress or financial distress; details of financial assistance schemes/support systems available to students.

The Director of NIT, Deputy Commissioner, and Superintendent of Police, Kurukshetra, have been directed to submit reports at least one week before the next hearing scheduled for May 19, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.