Himachal CM invites President Kovind to address special assembly session

Chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday called on President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi to extend a formal invitation to address a special Vidhan Sabha session being held to mark 50 years of Himachal’s statehood.

Thakur informed the President of India that government was holding Swarnim Himachal celebrations across the state through various events as the state had turned 50 this year on January 25. He said the year-long celebrations will be held to mark the golden jubilee.

HP Vidhan Sabha speaker Vipin Parmar and chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh were present on the occasion.

As per the tentative schedule, Kovind will reach Shimla on September 16 on a five-day visit. He will stay at the President’s official residence ‘The Retreat’ at Chharbra with his wife and close relatives.

All staff at The Retreat will undergo RT-PCR test 24 hours before the President’s arrival.

In wake of Covid-19, no one shall be allowed to present cap, flowers or any gift to the President.

The President will address the special session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on September 17. Himachal Pradesh became the 18th state of the Republic of India on January 25, 1971.