Himachal: Gear up for panchayat polls, says Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday directed party to prepare for the upcoming panchayat elections.

He was in Solan on Monday and attended the meeting of the BJP core group meeting after the Tiranga Yatra.

BJP leader Randhir Sharma said, “National President also asked us to gear up for the upcoming panchayati raj elections and in the coming time, the BJP state president will also form teams for this”.

Randhir said that the PM Modi government at the centre is going to complete its 11-year term and as per the instructions of the central leadership, programmes will be held at various levels on the occasion. “Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Sabha will be organised at each mandal and resolutions will be taken for a developed India. Panchayat Chaupals should be organised in cities, mohallas, gram panchayats and a resolution for a developed India will also be taken there.

Proud of the army: Jairam Thakur

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that he is proud to participate in the “Tiranga Samman Yatra” organised in Solan under the leadership of BJP national president and Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in honour of the historic success of Operation Sindoor and the brave armies of the country. “This yatra is not only a symbol of our military power, but also highlights the spirit of patriotism that resides in the heart of every Indian,” he added.

CM not cooperating: Bindal

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal lashed out at Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led Congress government and said “CM is not cooperating in investigation of Vimal Negi death case”

Bindal said, “ We have to say with pain that the CM of the state is not cooperating in the investigation. The way the matter of pen drive came up and it was formatted.

Raising questions, Bindal said, “Why was the pen drive disappeared, why was it presented again, the SP filed a petition against the CBI in the high court and finally it was withdrawn under public pressure. The people of Himachal have lost faith in the state government. The people of Himachal are understanding how the law and order situation has deteriorated.”