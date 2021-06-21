Home / Cities / Others / Himachal logs 128 fresh Covid cases
Tourist rush at The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday.    (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Tourist rush at The Ridge in Shimla on Sunday.    (Deepak Sansta/HT)
others

Himachal logs 128 fresh Covid cases

Recoveries have reached 1,94,249 after 399 people recuperated, while the active cases have come down to 2,711
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh recorded 128 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday taking the state’s tally to 2,00,410 while the death toll mounted to 3,426 after three more people succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 27 were reported in Shimla, 18 each in Hamirpur and Mandi, 15 each in Bilaspur and Chamba, 10 in Solan, seven each in Kangra, Kullu and Sirmaur and four in Una.

No cases in Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti

No cases were reported in tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. Meanwhile, all the three deaths were reported in Kangra district only.

Recoveries have reached 1,94,249 after 399 people recuperated, while the active cases have come down to 2,711.

In terms of the caseload, Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 45,647 cases so far followed by Mandi where 26,906 people have been tested positive to date and Shimla with 24,914 cases. Solan has 22,133 cases, Sirmaur 15,250, Hamirpur 14,251, Una 13,183, Bilaspur 12,533, Chamba 10,931, Kullu, 8,766, Kinnaur 3,203 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,693.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.