History-sheeter who tried to electrocute cop held from Navi Mumbai

Trombay police arrested a 32-year-old history- sheeter from Navi Mumbai who had allegedly tried to kill a policeman by electrocuting him when he had been to the accused’s home to nab him in a case.

The accused, Abdul Karim Khudabaksh Shaikh alias Dubai Akram, a resident of Cheetah Camp, has dozens of cases of house break-in, robbery, chain snatching and assault registered against him, and was a wanted accused for over a year.

In November 2020, officers at Trombay police station received a tip-off that Shaikh has returned to his house in Cheetah Camp. However, Shaikh learnt that a police team was visiting his house to arrest him.

“Shaikh had connected electricity to the door latch, and when a police officer from the team held the latch to open the door, he sustained an electric shock. Taking advantage of this, Shaikh escaped from the spot. The injured police officer was rushed to a hospital,” said police sub-inspector Rushikesh Babar.

“Shaikh had been evading his arrest by consistently changing his locations. He spent months in Ajmer, Goa and Ujjain. In Maharashtra, he kept moving between Nashik, Thane, Janata, Auarngabad, Badlapur and Navi Mumbai,” said constable Shashikant Gangawane, who had been tracking his movements.

Recently Babar and Gangawane learnt that Shaikh has been hiding in a residential society at Ulve, Navi Mumbai. On Friday, a police team searched the entire building and nabbed Shaikh from a flat.

“Shaikh has been arrested under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 353 (assaulting or obstructing public servant from discharging his duty) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act. A court remanded him in police custody till Wednesday,” said assistant inspector Amol Kadam of Trombay police station

Shaikh has admitted to his role in various crimes committed in the jurisdiction of Trombay police.

“Because of the lockdown, he had targeted closed shops, malls and had formed groups of burglars,” Kadam said.