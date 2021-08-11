Hot-air balloon servicesin Lucknow soon

Lucknow The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will start hot-air balloon service at its parks and monuments maintained by the Smarak Samiti, soon.

Akshay Tripathi, vice-chairman of LDA, instructed officials of the development authority to prepare a business plan/module for starting hot-air balloon services, on Wednesday and identify the locations from where the hot-air balloon services could be introduced.

Presiding over a meeting of the Smarak Samiti, he also asked officials to come up with a business module to generate income for the Smarak Samiti.

Apart from parks maintained by the LDA, the balloon service could also be started at monuments maintained by the Smarak Samiti and would be made available to revellers at nominal charges.

Tripathi also instructed officials to identify advertisement points in parks and monuments where companies could display their signboards and advertise their products. This would also help generate income, he added.

He also instructed officials to make the animal gallery at the Eco Garden more attractive by illuminating it with more lights and set up fun zones in parks and monuments maintained by the Samiti.