Hunt on for Firozabad madrasa teacher for raping teen

A cleric at a mosque in Firozabad city was booked for raping a teenaged student. A case was registered at Ramgarh police station of Firozabad against the cleric on Sunday but the accused is on the run. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Superintendent of police (city), Firozabad, Ravi Shankar Prasad, said on Tuesday that teams have been constituted and efforts are on to arrest the absconding cleric.

The case was registered under section 65(1) (rape with minor under age of 16), 351(2) (Criminal intimidation) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of BNS beside section 5F and 6 of Pocso Act on complaint of the mother of the girl, who used to go to the madrasa attached to the mosque.

The mother complained that her 14-year-old daughter used to go to the madrasa to learn Urdu and and had gone to fetch water from water cooler in the mosque at about 1 pm on Sunday when Zakir, a Hafiz at the mosque, grabbed the girl and dragged her into his room and raped her.

According to the FIR, the victim tried to shout for help but the accused struck the victim and threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

Later, the girl informed the police at Dial 112 but the accused had absconded by then and continues to be on the run.