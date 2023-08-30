IIIT-A ‘Global Alumni Meet from Sept 2

PRAYAGRAJ Indian Institute of Information Technology- Allahabad (IIIT-A) will organise a two-day Global Alumni Meet at its Jhalwa campus from September 2. IIIT-A campus in Jhalwa at Prayagraj (HT Photo)

On Wednesday, Professor Anupam Agrawal, the dean of Alumni Affair at IIIT-A, said that the Alumni get-together and felicitation program will be organised on September 2, 2023 at IIIT-A, especially for alumni in Prayagraj and nearby places followed by a ‘Global Virtual Alumni Meet (GVAM), on September 3, for alumni all over the globe in online mode.

“These events are an opportunity for us to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of our alumni, as well as to foster closer ties within our alumni community”, he added.

Professor Mukul S Sutaone, director, IIIT-A and patron of the meet, will inaugurate the first day event on September 2 at 10 am. Anand Deshpande, chairman, Board of Governors, IIIT-A will be the chief guest during the virtual meet on September 3 programme, he added.

Three IIIT-A alumni -- including Kunal Srivastava, Director (IES), Ministry of Communication, Delhi, Vishwa Nath Pratap Singh, senior computer scientist, Adobe, Bangalore and Vineet Sagar, Cofounder and Managing Partner, Venture Garage, Delhi -- will be honoured on the first day of the programme.

“Based on the suggestions received from the Executive Committee members of the six Chapters (four in India and two abroad) of IIIT-A Alumni Association, an event schedule has been prepared and suggestions from the Director are also included in the schedule. During this meeting, the alumni will recreate memories of their college days, connect with old friends and other alumni from different parts of the world. They will also reconnect with their professors, rekindle long-forgotten tales, discuss new ideas, resolutions and visions for the college with professors. There would be opportunities for tons of interaction with present students and other alumni through break-out sessions,” said Prof Agrawal.

A series of cultural programme will be held on Saturday evening at Jhalwa campus.

