Thursday, May 23, 2024
Illegal firearm-making gang busted, two held in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 23, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Nawabganj police busted a gang involved in manufacturing and supplying illegal firearms on Wednesday. The police have also arrested two members of the gang, along with a large cache of country-made single-shot pistols (katta), ammunition, and tools used in their manufacturing.

The accused and seized firearms in police custody in Prayagraj (HT Photo)
The accused and seized firearms in police custody in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

An FIR has also been registered against them under the Arms Act and other sections of the IPC, police officials said.

DCP Trans-Ganga, Abhishek Bharti, stated that acting on a tip-off, Nawabganj police, under SHO Dharmendra Dubey, carried out a raid in a deserted building near an intermediate college in the Kuresar area on Wednesday morning. Two persons involved in making firearms were arrested from the spot. They were identified as Anuj Pandey, 31, of the Baghrai area of Pratapgarh, and Ajeet Mishra, 29, of the Hathigawa area of Pratapgarh district. Fourteen country-made single-shot pistols of different calibers, 7 cartridges, six gun barrels, and tools including bolts, nails, blades, hammer, nuts, springs, etc., were recovered from them.

Questioning of the accused revealed that they had been involved in manufacturing illegal firearms for many years. They used to sell a single firearm for 4,000 to 10,000 depending on its quality. The manufactured firearms were to be supplied to criminals, anti-social elements, and youths. The duo is being further questioned to ascertain if the firearms were intended for causing trouble during polls.

Police officials stated that Anuj Pandey has 12 criminal cases while Ajeet Mishra has 10 cases registered against them at different police stations in Pratapgarh and Prayagraj.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Illegal firearm-making gang busted, two held in Prayagraj
