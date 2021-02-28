In Delhi, 192 centres to vaccinate 60+ and those above 45 with comorbidities

New Delhi: Starting Monday, people aged above 60, and those above 45 with comorbidities, will be able to get vaccinated for the coronavirus at centres in 192 hospitals in the national capital, Delhi government officials said.

Of the 192 vaccination sites, 56 are in government hospitals, where the doses will be administered for free, and 136 are in private hospitals, which will charge a maximum of ₹250 per dose, said a senior government official who asked not to be named.

To be sure, these centres will be among the 312 existing vaccination points in the Capital, which till Sunday inoculated only health care and frontline workers against Covid-19.

People aged between 45-59 years who have any of the 20 specific comorbidities listed by the Union health ministry — which include severe heart diseases, lung diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes and hypertension clubbed with other health conditions, HIV infection and cancer — will be eligible to take the shots against Covid-19 in these 192 sites, the official said.

The government centres that will open up for the two groups include those in GB Pant Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, NDMC Charak Palika Hospital, Northern Railways Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, AIIMS, GTB Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, IHBAS and Safdarjung Hospital, according to a list prepared by the state health department.

The private centres which will open up for the two groups include those in BLK Memorial Hospital, Jeevan Nursing Home, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Patparganj, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Primus Superspeciality Hospital, Fortis Shalimar Bagh, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Max Superspeciality Hospital Shalimar Bagh, Fortis C-doc Hospital in Greater Kailash, Max Superspeciality in Saket, Batra Hospital, Fortis Escort Heart Institute, Indraprastha-Apollo Hospital, Metro Hospital, Moolchand Hospital, Venkateswar Hospital, and Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, read the list.

“We will take all steps to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to any of the beneficiaries. More people should try getting vaccinated at the earliest,” said Dr Namrata Makkar, deputy medical superintendent at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, one of the 192 centres.

The list, however, did not clarify how many of these centres will administer the Covishield vaccine — manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) – and the how many will offer Covaxin, which has been developed by Bharat Biotech.

A senior health department official said, “The vaccine sites at AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and a few others will be administering Covaxin.”

Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive, fewer than half of all registered beneficiaries in the Capital have received shots of a coronavirus vaccine, shows state government data.

Of around 700,000 health care and frontline workers registered for the vaccine in Delhi, as on Sunday, 328,967 have taken the shots since January 16, when the inoculation drive was launched.

Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the epidemiology and communicable diseases department in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said: “There is no point waiting now. People should use such opportunities to get vaccinated as early as possible. Cases are rising in other countries and several states in India. We never know what awaits us. On part of the government, along with scaling up the vaccination drive, they should intensify their campaign on why, even after taking the vaccine, people should continue to wear masks, maintain social distance and adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.”

HOW TO GET VACCINATED

People will have to register online using the Co-Win app (the version designed for the general public), Aarogya Setu app or by logging on to cowin.gov.in. They will have to share their mobile number, after which an OTP (one-time pin) will be generated. They will have to fill in details such as name, age, gender, and others, and attach proof of age and comorbidities.

Documents such as Aadhaar card, voter ID card, passport, etc which have their photograph, name and age details, will be accepted as proof of age. For comorbidities, a doctor’s certificate will be needed.

People will then get to choose centres and dates. They will have to produce the same documents at the centre. For further help regarding registration, there is a helpline number (1507) and several of the hospitals will have help desks, said the first senior government official quoted above.