In Delhi, 192 centres to vaccinate 60+ and those above 45 with comorbidities

New Delhi: Starting Monday, people aged above 60, and those above 45 with comorbidities, will be able to get vaccinated for the coronavirus at centres in 192 hospitals in the national capital, Delhi government officials said
By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:34 PM IST

New Delhi: Starting Monday, people aged above 60, and those above 45 with comorbidities, will be able to get vaccinated for the coronavirus at centres in 192 hospitals in the national capital, Delhi government officials said.

Of the 192 vaccination sites, 56 are in government hospitals, where the doses will be administered for free, and 136 are in private hospitals, which will charge a maximum of 250 per dose, said a senior government official who asked not to be named.

To be sure, these centres will be among the 312 existing vaccination points in the Capital, which till Sunday inoculated only health care and frontline workers against Covid-19.

People aged between 45-59 years who have any of the 20 specific comorbidities listed by the Union health ministry — which include severe heart diseases, lung diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes and hypertension clubbed with other health conditions, HIV infection and cancer — will be eligible to take the shots against Covid-19 in these 192 sites, the official said.

The government centres that will open up for the two groups include those in GB Pant Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, NDMC Charak Palika Hospital, Northern Railways Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, AIIMS, GTB Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, IHBAS and Safdarjung Hospital, according to a list prepared by the state health department.

The private centres which will open up for the two groups include those in BLK Memorial Hospital, Jeevan Nursing Home, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Patparganj, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, Primus Superspeciality Hospital, Fortis Shalimar Bagh, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Max Superspeciality Hospital Shalimar Bagh, Fortis C-doc Hospital in Greater Kailash, Max Superspeciality in Saket, Batra Hospital, Fortis Escort Heart Institute, Indraprastha-Apollo Hospital, Metro Hospital, Moolchand Hospital, Venkateswar Hospital, and Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, read the list.

“We will take all steps to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to any of the beneficiaries. More people should try getting vaccinated at the earliest,” said Dr Namrata Makkar, deputy medical superintendent at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, one of the 192 centres.

The list, however, did not clarify how many of these centres will administer the Covishield vaccine — manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) – and the how many will offer Covaxin, which has been developed by Bharat Biotech.

A senior health department official said, “The vaccine sites at AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, and a few others will be administering Covaxin.”

Meanwhile, in the ongoing vaccination drive, fewer than half of all registered beneficiaries in the Capital have received shots of a coronavirus vaccine, shows state government data.

Of around 700,000 health care and frontline workers registered for the vaccine in Delhi, as on Sunday, 328,967 have taken the shots since January 16, when the inoculation drive was launched.

Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the epidemiology and communicable diseases department in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said: “There is no point waiting now. People should use such opportunities to get vaccinated as early as possible. Cases are rising in other countries and several states in India. We never know what awaits us. On part of the government, along with scaling up the vaccination drive, they should intensify their campaign on why, even after taking the vaccine, people should continue to wear masks, maintain social distance and adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.”

HOW TO GET VACCINATED

People will have to register online using the Co-Win app (the version designed for the general public), Aarogya Setu app or by logging on to cowin.gov.in. They will have to share their mobile number, after which an OTP (one-time pin) will be generated. They will have to fill in details such as name, age, gender, and others, and attach proof of age and comorbidities.

Documents such as Aadhaar card, voter ID card, passport, etc which have their photograph, name and age details, will be accepted as proof of age. For comorbidities, a doctor’s certificate will be needed.

People will then get to choose centres and dates. They will have to produce the same documents at the centre. For further help regarding registration, there is a helpline number (1507) and several of the hospitals will have help desks, said the first senior government official quoted above.

Centre must ensure one standard measure for all packed, non-packed goods

By Pushpa Girimaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Last week, an online milk delivery start-up called to say that they are home delivering fresh vegetables and fruits too and as a promotional offer, their customers would be entitled to a 50 per cent discount on the original price ! Of course, there was a catch- the offer would be open for a month, but the discounts would apply only if I validated it with a purchase order for a hamper immediately
50.86% vote in bypolls to 5 municipal wards

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:39 PM IST
New Delhi: An estimated 50
Final-phase of contactless ticketing on Delhi buses to begin on Monday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The state transport department on Monday will roll out the month-long final phase of the contactless ticket system in the network of cluster buses in Delhi, which are operated by concessionaires, the government said in a press statement
Feel unsafe in our own neighbourhood, say locals after Adarsh Nagar snatching

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:38 PM IST
New Delhi The Saturday night murder of a 25-year-old woman while trying to fight back against a snatcher on the busy Rajan Babu Road in Adarsh Nagar has left the residents of the neighbourhood “shocked and in fear” as they said that such incidents have become common
February this year second warmest since 1901: IMD

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: February this year was the second warmest in the Capital since 1901, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a temperature spike that came due to clear skies, and fewer western disturbances than usual
5,000-crore plan to deal with traffic around redeveloped govt colonies

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Union housing and urban affairs ministry and the Delhi Development Authority may discuss this week the funding for an approximately 5,000 crore integrated transit plan aimed at handling the expected rise in vehicular traffic around eight government colonies that are being redeveloped by the Centre The Delhi L-G has asked the DDA to discuss the funding for the project with the urban affairs ministry before it is cleared by UTTIPEC, the apex body for traffic and transportation projects in Delhi
Pandemic prompts the elderly to make a digital switch

By Manoj Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:33 PM IST
New Delhi It is 11am on Friday and a digital literacy class has just begun on video communication platform Zoom
Delhi traffic police to install cameras in 31 locations

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:50 PM IST
New Delhi After the success of camera-based prosecutions last year when Covid-induced curbs were in place, the Delhi traffic department will install additional speed detection and red-light violation cameras in around 31 spots across the Capital by March 31, said senior traffic police officials
The accused in the custody of special task force in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)
Cross-border smuggling ring busted, Ludhiana factory owner held with 2.17kg heroin

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:36 PM IST
Spare parts manufacturer and driver caught bringing the consignment in a mini-truck from the border area in Amritsar; sent to three-day remand
1,585 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Sunday; active case count almost double of Mumbai’s

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:12 PM IST
PUNE The Maharahstra health department recorded 1,585 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Sunday, with which the city’s active case count crossed the 15,000 mark
Bihar worker finds mention in PM Modi’s ‘Maan ki Baat’

By Sandeep Bhaskar I Edited by Shilpa Ambardar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 09:43 PM IST
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the efforts of migrant worker, Pramod Baitha, in his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ while sharing the examples of individuals who have been striving towards self-reliant India
A health worker takes part in a dry run of the covid-19 vaccination drive.(PTI/ File photo)
Dry run at 4 govt-run hospitals in Pune prior to phase 2 of vaccination drive

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:48 PM IST
Phase two of the vaccination drive is for seniors citizens and the vulnerable population and is to begin from March 1. However, a test run on Monday will determine the future course of action, said officials.
PCMC to deploy retired Army personnel as mask inspectors

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE To strengthen their mask inspection squad, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to hire 50 retired army personnel, to be on duty from March 1
PMRDA land auction in newly-acquired villages has residents crying foul

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 08:09 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) decision to auction 13 plots in Hinjewadi, Wagholi, Manjari, Bhukum, and Maan, has raised questions among residents since these amenity spaces are yet not determined and the Development Plan (DP) for these newly acquired villages is still in the process
