In Gurugram, candidates focus on civic issues, poor waste disposal

With the Haryana assembly elections just round the corner, candidates from various political parties have intensified their campaign focussing on pressing civic issues, including damaged roads, poor waste management and sanitation problems across Gurugram. With the recent suspensions of several municipal officials for negligence in handling road repair work, civic infrastructure has taken centre stage in poll campaigns.

Key concerns among city residents include pothole-ridden roads, waterlogging during the monsoon season and the persistent issue of overflowing sewers. The Bandhwari landfill, in particular, remains a symbol of administrative failure, with allegations of mismanagement and lack of transparency in how funds allocated for waste disposal have been utilised. Despite crores being spent on this project, the landfill continues to tower over the city, unaddressed.

Congress candidates are taking this opportunity to challenge the BJP-led government in the state, accusing it of negligence and corruption. Vardhan Yadav, Congress candidate from the Badshahpur constituency, highlighted these civic failures in his campaign, accusing the current administration of wasting taxpayers’ money without delivering visible improvements.

MCG generated an income of ₹250 crore from property tax in 2023-24, just 50% of its ₹500 crore target.

“Where did the money go? Why has there been no development in the city despite timely property tax payments? The city, known for its corporate houses and tall buildings, is now recognised for poor sanitation and mismanaged traffic,” Yadav said. He pointed out the city’s failure to manage construction and demolition waste, which has become a hallmark of Gurugram’s broken infrastructure. “Change is the only solution and we will bring in that change,” he promised.

Yadav’s campaign focuses on establishing world-class roads and ensuring cleanliness throughout the city. “If elected, I will transform the city with the support of the people. There will be no room for corruption and officials who fail to deliver will be held accountable,” he pledged.

Meanwhile, Mohit Grover, the Congress candidate from the Gurgaon constituency, has been equally vocal about the failures of the present government. He points to scams involving mismanagement of funds meant for vital infrastructure projects, including road repairs and water management systems. “The city has become a hub of corruption, and these scams have only worsened the civic problems,” Grover said, stressing that essential projects remain underfunded while residents suffer.

In defense of their record, BJP leaders highlight their contributions to development. Rao Narbir Singh said, “Under the BJP government, we have undertaken significant development initiatives, including the re-treading of roads across Gurugram. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has repaired all potholed roads that were damaged during the monsoon. We have ensured that no resident has to navigate through hazardous road conditions, and this is just the beginning of our commitment to improving civic infrastructure.” He further emphasized, “In addition to road repairs, we have floated tenders for managing waste and construction debris, and new agencies have been appointed for sanitation and door-to-door waste collection. We are dedicated to making Gurugram a cleaner and more efficient city.”

Mukesh Sharma echoed these sentiments, asserting, “Our administration has taken decisive actions to tackle the pressing issues faced by residents. We understand the frustrations regarding waste management, and that’s why we have streamlined processes for better sanitation services. By engaging new agencies, we are enhancing efficiency and ensuring that waste is managed effectively. We are focused on providing a seamless experience for our citizens.”

As pressure mounts, the administration has been compelled to take action. Several municipal officials have been suspended for negligence, particularly in spheres related to road repairs and waste management. MCG Commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar, assured the public that he is personally visiting each ward to address these concerns and ensure quick resolution.