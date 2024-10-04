In Gurugram, nominees reach out to voters day before polls

Gurugram: A day before the assembly elections in Haryana, candidates in Gurugram are focussing on personal meetings with voters and working out booth-level strategies. With the official campaign period coming to an end on Thursday, candidates from all major political parties are using the remaining time to connect with voters and ensure that their booth management teams are well-prepared for polling day. Congress candidate from Badshahpur, Vardhan Yadav, spent his day meeting residents in various societies and residential areas. He also planned with his team on how to manage booths effectively on polling day. (HT PHOTO)

Personal meetings with influential community members, local leaders and undecided voters have taken centre stage as candidates aim to solidify their support base. These interactions are seen as critical for addressing voters’ concerns and reinforcing their commitment to local issues, such as development, infrastructure and employment.

Congress’s Vardhan Yadav in Badshahpur

Vardhan Yadav, the Congress candidate from Badshahpur, spent his day meeting residents in various societies and residential areas. He also planned with his team on how to manage booths effectively on polling day. “Many residents and community leaders invited me for tea and personal interactions. It was a relaxed day with meaningful discussions on booth management, where we planned how residents and RWA members can help ensure smooth operations at polling stations,” Yadav said.

BJP’s Rao Narbir Singh in Badshahpur

Rao Narbir Singh, the BJP candidate from Badshahpur, had a hectic day meeting people from all walks of life and seeking their support. Singh stressed the importance of maintaining peace at polling stations. “We discussed ensuring calm at all polling stations and keeping a close eye on any potential foul play. Our booth management teams are prepared to monitor the situation and make sure everything runs smoothly,” he said.

Congress’s Mohit Grover in Gurgaon

Mohit Grover, the Congress nominee from Gurgaon, also prioritised meeting voters and securing their support for election day. “My focus is to meet as many people as possible, listen to their concerns, and ensure that everyone feels empowered to vote. We are working hard to ensure a seamless voting process. I have given my best, rest is the choice of voters and I trust them,” Grover said.

Independent Naveen Goyal in Gurgaon

Naveen Goyal, an independent candidate who gained popularity during the campaign in Gurgaon, expressed gratitude for the support he has received. “Winning or losing is up to fate, but the love and support I have received from the people have already made me feel like a winner,” Goyal said, surrounded by his supporters.

Sohna’s Kalyan Singh Chauhan focuses on security

In Sohna, Kalyan Singh Chauhan, another candidate, spent the day meeting various community leaders, discussing safety arrangements for polling day. His supporters said that his focus is on improving the security landscape for residents and industrialists, aiming to create an environment where people feel safe to invest in Sohna.

Senior leaders from both the BJP and Congress circulated video messages to encourage their supporters to vote. Congress leader Deepender Hooda sent a video message expressing confidence in Vardhan Yadav’s ability to transform Badshahpur if elected. “Vardhan is my confidant, and we will change the face of Badshahpur together,” Hooda said in his message which was widely shared across social media.

War rooms and booth monitoring

All major candidates have set up war rooms to closely monitor activities at polling booths. These war rooms will play a crucial role in ensuring that operations run smoothly, with teams ready to respond to any issues that arise on election day.

The atmosphere across Gurugram was calm and organised, with candidates engaging with voters and discussing last-minute strategies with their families and campaign teams. With personal meetings and booth management in full swing, the candidates are making every effort to secure a victory in the assembly elections.