In just six weeks, HP police collected 1.23-crore fine for curfew violations

Himachal Pradesh has collected more than ₹1.23 crore as penalty from curfew violators in the last month and half.

As per the consolidated data obtained from the state police, between May 7 and June 20, more than 18,900 curfew violations were detected.

Maximum offenders fined for not wearing masks

Police issued a total of 16,628 challans for not wearing masks and collected fine amounting to ₹97.15 lakh. At 2,941, the highest such violations were reported in Kangra, the most populous district, and violators were made to cough up ₹18.85 as fine.

Similarly, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial area saw 2,243 mask violations and an amount of ₹11.74 lakh was collected as fine while in Mandi, 2,057 people were challaned for not wearing a mask and made to pay ₹11.45 lakh as fine.

Violations at markets

Besides, police also collected fine amounting to ₹17.08 lakh for violations at market places. These violations were mostly related to unauthorised opening of shops and flouting of social distancing norms. The maximum, 812, marketplace violations were reported in Chamba district where the police collected a sum of ₹4.09 lakh as fine, followed by 338 violations and ₹4.74 lakh fine in Kangra.

Sirmaur reported 137 violations and violators had to pay ₹1.65 lakh as fine.

Transport violations

A total of 673 vehicles were involved in transport violations. Of these, seven vehicles have been impounded and six FIRs have been registered. A fine of more than ₹6.01 lakh was recovered. Apart from it, ₹93,000 fine was realised for not wearing masks in vehicles.

Functions and gatherings

As per the data, 2,675 permissions were sought by people for wedding functions, out of which surprise checking was conducted at 1,897 functions. A total of 34 challans were issued and ₹1.37 fine recovered besides FIR in two cases.

Eighty-four wedding functions were found to be held without permission. Seven FIRs were registered against the organisers and 16 were issued challan for violation of norms. A sum of ₹80,500 was realised as fine.

The maximum such violations were reported in Sirmaur district where 16 challans were issued.