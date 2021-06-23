In separate cases, two women stabbed by their husbands; Murder cases filed

Two women were murdered by their husbands in two separate incidents. Police have pressed murder charges on the suspects in both the cases.

In the first case reported from north east Delhi’s New Usmanpur, 71-year-old Abdul Hakim stabbed his wife to death. Hakim’s daughter-in-law Heena informed police that he and his wife Zainab (70) had a fight over some issue some weeks ago, following which they were living separately in two different floors of their house. In her police statement, Heena said that on Tuesday afternoon, while she was talking to her mother-in-law, Hakim came to their room on the first floor and stabbed Zainab.

“I tried to save her but he stabbed me on the shoulder. I also sustained stab wounds. I shouted for help after which locals came and restrained him,” Heena told police.

A police team reached the spot and rushed the two women to Jag Pravesh Chand hospital, where the elderly woman was declared brought dead. Police said they have registered a case of murder and arrested Hakim.

In the second incident reported from Hari Nagar on Saturday afternoon, a 41-year-old man stabbed his 36-year-old- wife because he suspected that she was having an affair. Police said the man’s brother called the police control room (112) and said the man claimed to have murdered his wife.

The brother also told police that the man told him he was in the room with his wife’s body. When police visited the house, they broke open the door and found the man lying unconscious next to his wife’s mutilated body. The couple’s two children were at not at home at the time of the murder.

A police officer, who asked not to be named, said the man had tied his wife’s hands and stabbed her 10-12 times. “He also slashed his own neck in an attempt to kill himself. Our team rushed them to the hospital where the woman was declared brought dead. The man is admitted at the hospital. We have registered a case of murder,” said deputy commissioner of police(west) Urvija Goel.

