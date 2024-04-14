 In UP: Four kids die after drowning in Ganga; one critical - Hindustan Times
In UP: Four kids die after drowning in Ganga; one critical

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Apr 14, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Four children drowned in the Ganga river in Unnao, with one in critical condition. Local divers rescued them, but four passed away upon arrival at the hospital.

Four children died and one was reported in a critical condition after they went far too deep inside the Ganga river in Unnao on Saturday, police said.

Four kids die after drowning in Ganga; (pic for representation)
Four kids die after drowning in Ganga; (pic for representation)

The tragic incident occurred at Chandan Ghat in Unnao’s Ganga Ghar police area on Saturday evening.

Police said while Raj Babu, 7, Nazia Bano, 11, Mohammad Munazir, 10, and Amir, 9 died, one girl, 10, who also had gone deep into the river, was critical, the police said.

Police said the kids from Rattipurwa had travelled about a kilometre inside the river Ganga to take bath.

Local divers who were nearby, immediately got into the rescue act to save the children and even managed to bring out all the five children from water.

All the children were unconscious by the time they could be brought out and were rushed to a local nursing home. They were subsequently referred to Kanshiram Memorial Trauma Centre in Kanpur where four of them were declared dead upon arrival.

Sub-Inspector Vimal Goyal who is incharge of Jajmau post said one girl was undergoing treatment at the trauma centre where doctors have described her condition as ‘critical.’

Relatives of the deceased have requested the police to not conduct an autopsy and Goyal said the cops have agreed to the request.

News / Cities / Other Cities / In UP: Four kids die after drowning in Ganga; one critical
