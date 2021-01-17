Increased criminal activities on Friday nights, Ludhiana police increase vigil

With Friday nights becoming notorious for increased criminal activities, especially burglaries, the Ludhiana police has increased vigil near banks and ATMs for this night of the week.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that Friday nights are sensitive for the police as gangs of snatchers and burglars are the most active at this time due to impending weekend closure. “Most offices and shops operate for five days a week and remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays. Burglars target such establishments on Friday night as after executing the crime, they get ample time to hide or flee the city, as it takes owners or employees at least two days to discover the incident. Most owners remain clueless about the incident till Monday morning.”

“A lot of shopkeepers also keep all their sales in the shops on Friday as some banks don’t conduct public dealing during weekends. Moreover, the banks also keep their ATMs loaded with money as people do more transactions on weekends,” he added.

Besides, the fog cover during winter nights also helps miscreant to hide.

To deter such criminal activities, at least 110 patrolling teams are deployed at major spots, markets, roundabouts, banks and other financial institutions. Three gazetted officers also make rounds of the city on rotation. Police officials said that on other nights too, the security is tight as 80 to 90 patrolling parties keep vigil in the city.

The police commissioner said that the cops have already indentified sensitive points in the city which are prone to become targets of such miscreants and beefed up security.

Besides, the heightened security also helps keep a check on revelers who become more active before weekend.