Independent nominee holds massive rally in Sector 29, vows change

Gurugram: With barely a day left for political parties and independent candidates to wrap up campaigning for the Haryana assembly polls before the 48-hour silence period kicks in, independent candidate Naveen Goyal, who is contesting from the Gurgaon assembly seat, held his largest rally at Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 on Wednesday. Independent candidate Naveen Goyal, who is contesting from the Gurgaon assembly seat, held his largest rally at Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The public gathering marked a show of strength for Goyal as he vowed to radically transform the city’s infrastructure and governance within the next five years if elected, or step away from politics entirely.

“If I cannot change the face of Gurugram in five years, I will never ask for your votes again, and I will leave Gurugram,” Goyal said at the rally. The rally comes at a crucial time, with the election campaign entering its final phase.

The political atmosphere in Gurugram district has intensified, with Goyal emerging as a significant player alongside the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. Goyal’s rally, one of the largest events by an independent candidate in Gurugram, took place just hours after police raids at his election office earlier in the day.

During his speech, Goyal also addressed the rumours about his withdrawal from the race and expressed concern over the raids, which he called “attempts to intimidate him”. “I will not be silenced or stopped by these efforts. I will continue to fight for the people of Gurugram,” he said.

Seeking votes, Goyal asked for five years to prove himself. “I will work tirelessly. All I ask from you is your blessing and support,” he said, taking potshots at the BJP’s development policies. “Why should we live in filth and pollution? Where is our government hospital, auto stand, and bus stand?”

He promised that if elected, he would hold officials accountable and solve pressing issues in every colony and sector. He outlined his priorities, pledging to tackle major issues such as sanitation, traffic, sewage, and electricity within the first 100 days of his tenure. Goyal also promised to establish the Gurugram Vikas Trust to address public health and educational concerns of the common people and the underprivileged.