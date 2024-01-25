 Indian tricolour, Ram Lalla flag to be hoisted on Mt. Kilimanjaro on R-Day - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Indian tricolour, Ram Lalla flag to be hoisted on Mt. Kilimanjaro on R-Day

Indian tricolour, Ram Lalla flag to be hoisted on Mt. Kilimanjaro on R-Day

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 25, 2024 10:13 PM IST

On January 26, when the President will be hoisting the Indian tricolour on Kartavya Path in Delhi, about five and a half thousand kilometres away, the Indian national flag and the flag of Prabhu Shri Ram Temple will be hoisted on Mount Kilimanjaro

Indian tricolour, Ram Lalla flag to be

Mount Kilimanjaro (Sourced)
Mount Kilimanjaro (Sourced)

hoisted on Mt. Kilimanjaro on R-Day

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

LUCKNOW: The Indian national flag will be hoisted on Africa’s highest mountain peak, Mount Kilimanjaro, located in Tanzania on January 26 by Virendra Sisodia, a retired army man and a mountaineer from Lucknow, on the initiative of the uttar pradesh tourism department.

Uttar pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said, “The campaign to hoist national flag on Africa’s highest peak was launched on the day of consecration of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.”

“On January 26, when the President will be hoisting the Indian tricolour on Kartavya Path in Delhi, about five and a half thousand kilometres away, the Indian national flag and the flag of Prabhu Shri Ram Temple will be hoisted on Mount Kilimanjaro,” he said.

“Our effort is to develop Uttar Pradesh as the most attractive tourist destination in the world. After the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla, lakhs of people are visiting Ayodhya. The large flow of pilgrims and tourists will not only boost the economy of the region but also put Ayodhya on the global tourism map,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On