MNNIT’s 19TH CONVOCATION: Indian youths leading the world with intellect, efficiency, innovation & values: Om Birla

PRAYAGRAJ Indian youths will make the 21st century India’s century, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the 19th annual convocation-2022 of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad on Saturday. Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, he said, “In this age of information and technology, India’s youth are contributing to the development of the nation and the whole world at large. Indian youths are also launching innovative startups.” Om Birla said that the entire world is looking towards India for solutions to global challenges. (HT Photo)

Birla added that the entire world is looking towards India for solutions to global challenges. “Today’s youth are becoming job creators rather than job seekers. Due to this, the country is moving ahead on the path of progress. Indian youths are leading the world on the basis of their intellect, efficiency, innovation and values,” he maintained.

In the context of the emerging challenges, Birla said that today’s youth will have to find solutions to the problems pertaining to diverse issues like climate change, education, employment, health, space, security, and agriculture. He further said that in the changing scenario, India has become a hub of innovation and research. Birla further said that India has a new identity of self-reliance today and is known as the start-up capital of the world.

Meanwhile, guest of honour, Padma Shri Vinod Kumar Singh, Rahul and Namita Gautam Chair Professor, Department of Chemistry at IIT-Kanpur said that that our country is full of contrasts as here many people live below poverty line and while millions use cellphones. “It is not that we do not have the money to do so as. We have enough to make necessary changes but corruption is proving to be a huge roadblock. Every generation ends some social evil and I urge you all to choose to end corruption right here by taking an oath to lead a honest life and work for the country’s cause,” he said while reminding all present of the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that corruption is not an ordinary crime as it snatches the rights of the poor, begets many other crimes, and remains the biggest obstacle in the path of justice and democracy.

On the occasion, chairman of board of governors, director of MNNIT and chairman of the senate Professor RS Verma presented the progress report of the institiute and highlighted MNNIT’s achievements in different fields and shared future plans as well. Prayagraj MP Keshari Devi Patel, dean (academic) Prof LK Mishra besides senate members and Ramesh Pandey, registrar also graced the occasion along with all faculty members of the state’s lone NIT.

During the convocation, a total of 1,603 degrees were awarded -- including 919 BTech, 436 MTech, 99 MCA, 45 MBA and 22 MSc besides 82 research PhD degrees. A total of 304 female students were among those awarded the degrees. Among the graduating students were 59 foreign students admitted through Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA) besides another six foreign students who had secured admission through the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

MEDAL WINNERS

A total of 33 gold medals were given to postgraduate students and 16 gold medals to undergraduate students at the MNNIT’s 19th convocation function. Apart from these, 13 sponsored gold medals constituted by faculty members, alumni and industry were also be conferred on students.

Aryan Mittal of computer sciences and engineering branch and Palak Mishra of electronics and communication engineering were awarded the overall ‘Institute Gold Medal’ amongst all the BTech Final Year students passing out batch 2022.

In addition, Om Vijay Gupta (BTech third year- Electronics and Communication Engineering), Divyanshu Agrawal (BTech second year-Electronics and Communication Engineering), Abhinav Goel (BTech second year-Computer Sciences and Engineering] and Arghyadeep Amber Chakrabarti (BTech second year-Chemical Engineering) along with Vaibhav Kansal (BTech first year- Computer Sciences and Engineering) were also be awarded Institute gold medals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON