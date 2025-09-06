International Day of Vultures: Meet on conservation highlights securing feeding, roosting & breeding areas

Bundelkhand is very conducive for vultures due to its good ecosystems, resulting in the region hosting half of the total estimated vulture population of the state. These include eight out of the nine species found in the country. Experts discussing vultures in Jhansi on Saturday (HT Photo)

This information was shared by chief conservator of forests, Bundelkhand region, HV Girish, during a day-long workshop on the awareness of vulture conservation on the occasion of the International Day of Vultures.

“Despite the key importance of vultures in the food chain ecosystem, their existence is dwindling drastically due to various technical reasons. Therefore, we organised this workshop to create awareness among department personnel so that they too play an integral part in vulture conservation,” Girish said.

On the depleting population of vultures, discussions were held to enhance their breeding.

Providing details of the behaviour pattern of these predator birds, prof Amita Kanaujia from the department of zoology, Lucknow University, who was the key speaker, said that vultures are at the top of the food pyramid, playing an important role in the food chain as they are known as nature’s scavengers.

“During the 80s, there were lakhs of vultures in the country, but in the next two decades, 99% of them perished. There are various reasons, including excessive human intervention and climate change, leading to the destruction of their habitat,” prof Kanaujia said.

According to the census, the highest numbers were in Lalitpur. This is mainly due to the presence of rocky and isolated terrains, water bodies, and feral animals, which provide them with food.

Prof Kanaujia informed about the vulture restaurant opened in Lalitpur a few years ago but could not be operated for technical reasons. While appealing to restart it, she said that the vulture restaurant would help in providing adequate meals for vultures by disposing of the skinned carcasses of dead animals found in the nearby areas.

Stressing the need to secure the feeding, roosting, and breeding areas for these vultures, she said that a vulture lays only one egg during a season, and it takes 45 days to hatch. Due to increased human intervention, it becomes risky for an egg to hatch, hampering the growth of the population. The breeding months for them start in September and continue until May.

More human intervention due to the rise in tourism, mining, and habitation, along with climate change leading to rising average temperatures, are major impediments to the growth of their population. She stressed the need for close coordination of various govt departments to resolve the issue.

On the other hand, DD Animal Husbandry Niwari MP, Dr Ajit Dixit, who has done extensive research on vultures, said that the sporadic use of diclofenac medicine in cattle was the major reason for the perishing of the birds. When these vultures prey on cattle carcasses, the remnants of the medicine affect the kidneys of the vultures, leading to their death. “It took over a decade to realise this fact and act on it by banning these medicines, but by that time, 99% of the birds had perished. The numbers have started increasing but in a slow manner. Still, some substitutes for such medicines are available in the market.”