Irrigation dept officials injured in bee attack in Sonbhadra

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 01, 2025 08:33 PM IST

Ten irrigation officials were injured by a bee swarm while inspecting Rihand Dam gates in Sonbhadra. Serious injuries reported; funds for hive removal lacked.

A team of 10 officials of the irrigation department, including engineers, suffered injuries in attack by bees during checking of the gates of Rihand Dam in Pipari area of Sonbhadra on Saturday.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

As bees attacked, the officials and people present on the spot started running to save themselves.

According to officials, a team of Irrigation Department, including executive engineer Rupesh Kumar Khare, superintending engineer Sheelchand Upadhyay, subdivisional officer Prasun Uttam, Ravindra Nath Sonkar, Rajiv Kumar Sonkar, Anand Srivastava and many other officials were doing inspection of the gates of Rihand Dam.

As the team reached the top of the dam to check the vibrations in the gate and opened a gate, a beehive got disturbed and the bees attacked the entire team.

In order to save themselves, many officers fell on the ground and suffered injuries.

Superintending engineer Sheelchand Upadhyay has suffered serious injuries. Other officers and employees were also stung by the bees.

The injured were immediately admitted to the emergency unit of Hindalco Hospital. After treatment, all of them were discharged.

Executive engineer Rupesh Khare said that routine checking of the dam gates was going on Saturday. Suddenly a swarm of bees attacked the team.

He said that earlier funds were given by the Hydroelectric Corporation to remove the beehives. However, no funds were received for the last two years due to which the beehives could not be removed and this incident happened.

