Jal Yoga in Ganga in Varanasi to highlight plight of river

A team of Ganga activists did Yoga while standing in waist-deep water in the Ganga and appealed to the people to save water and come forward to contribute in the efforts of Ganga cleaning.

The team of Ganga activists led by Rajesh Shukla, convener of Namami Gange, celebrated International Yoga Day by doing Jal Yoga in the Ganga at Dashashwamedh Ghat here.

Shukla said that there is a need to save water. If there is no water, there will be no life. Therefore, it is absolutely necessary to save water. Saving water is necessary to avoid a water crisis in the future.

Shukla, Pushpalata Verma, Bina Gupta, Sonu ji, Nagina Pandey, Kirtan Barnwal, Sushma Jaiswal, SK Verma, Pooja Maurya, Seema Agarwal, Shanti Swarup and Hiralal did Jal Yoga.