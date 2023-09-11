Jatayu Cruise vandalised in Ayodhya, 2k stolen; complaint filed

LUCKNOW The recently launched Jatayu cruise in Ayodhya was vandalised in the early hours of Sunday by three unidentified men, who also made off with ₹2,000 in cash from the cruise’s pilot. Three unidentified men vandalised the cruise at around 1 am on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Mohit Kalra, a member of the cruise’s board, lodged a complaint at the Naya Ghat police outpost on Sunday.

According to the complaint, three unidentified men vandalised the cruise at around 1 am on Sunday. They snapped the diesel pipe of the cruise’s engine, disrupted the diesel supply pipeline, and took out the compass, tablet, calculator, and ₹2000 in cash.

When Kalra attempted to confront the accused, they physically assaulted him and issued threats. The complaint also said that they appeared to be motivated to prevent the cruise from operating out of Naya Ghat.

Jaiveer Singh, the tourism and culture minister in the state government, had inaugurated the cruise service on September 8th from Naya Ghat in Ayodhya.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON