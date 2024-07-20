Jeweller looted at gunpoint in trans-Ganga area in Prayagraj

Armed criminals looted ornaments worth ₹12 lakh from a jeweller at gunpoint at Sahson Crossing under Sarai Inayat police station of trans-Ganga area late Thursday night. Efforts were underway to trace and arrest the looters, police said. (Pic for representation)

As per the reports, a resident of Sahson area, Ankit Kesarwani runs a jewellery shop at Sahson Bazar. Late Thursday night, Ankit was returning home on his bike after closing the shop. He had reached near Sahson crossing when miscreants in a car intercepted his bike. Three persons came out from the car and looted Rajendra’s bag containing the ornaments.

A resident of the same area Divyanshu who was also returning home, followed the car of the accused, but they opened fired in the air to scare him. Sarai Inayat police reached the spot and carried out investigations. Ankit claimed that ornaments worth ₹12 lakh were in the bag. DCP trans-Ganga Abhishek Bharti said CCTV footages in the area were being scanned to identify the looters.

Two looters nabbed

PRAYAGRAJ: Ghoorpur police on Friday nabbed two notorious looters involved in multiple incidents of loot and snatchings in the region. Police seized firerarms, looted cash and valuables from their possession.

SHO of Ghoorpur police station Keshav Verma said acting on a tip off on Friday police team arrested Vikas Tiwari, 22, of Lavayan Kala and Anurag Bhartiya, 23, of Devrakh village. A country made single shot pistol, two live cartridges, a bike, 9 looted mobiles and cash ₹13,820 were recovered from their possession. The arrested looters were involved in multiple incidents of loot in the region.