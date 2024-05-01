JJP candidate for Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat Fazilpuria files nomination

Gurugram: The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidate from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, singer Rahul Yadav popularly known as Fazilpuria, submitted his nomination papers at the election office in the mini-secretariat on Wednesday. Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) Gurgaon Lok Sabha constituency candidate, rapper Rahul Yadav ‘Fazilpuria’ during a rally before filing his nomination at Civil Lines near Mor Chowk in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO.)

After filing his nomination, Yadav urged the people of Gurugram and Haryana to embrace change and support younger candidates. The JJP nominee, later, also participated in a rally led by former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who in turn asked people to replace political legacies and end fiefdoms, referring to sitting BJP MP Rao Inderjit Singh.

Gurugram goes to polls on May 25, in the sixth phase of the general elections that began on April 19.

At a public meeting at the Gurgaon Club Ground in Civil Lines, Dushyant Chautala said that the time had come for political change in Gurugram and Faridabad as these areas have been dominated by national parties over the past several years. “In the last 10 years, Gurugram has been branded as a smart city, a Millennium City, but the actual development is far less. Both Gurugram and Faridabad have been dominated by national parties and certain politicians have made these areas their personal political fiefdoms. It is time to end this legacy and have a new and young MP in Gurugram, instead of someone who has failed to deliver in the last 20 years,” he said.

The Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat has been won by Rao Inderjit Singh five times in the past, thrice when he was in the Congress and twice in 2014 and 2019, when he was associated with the BJP.

Chautala also said that after the first two phases of the elections, the wind had gone out of the sails of the BJP and neither Prime Minister Modi nor the party were raising the slogan of ‘400 paar’ anymore. “The winds of change are blowing from the South and the same will happen in Haryana,” he said.

Dushyant Chautala’s JJP formed a coalition government with the BJP in Haryana in 2019 but they split in March this year, ostensibly on the issue of seat sharing. JJP quit the coalition while BJP formed the government with support from independents.