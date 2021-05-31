J’khand registers 65% drop in covid cases in 2nd fortnight of May, active cases dips below 10K-mark after two months

Bedanti Saran

Ranchi: Jharkhand registered a significant drop of 65% in growth of Covid-19 cases in the second fortnight of this month even as the active cases in the state dipped below 10,000-mark after a haitus of almost two months.

While the state reported 76,613 cases in the first fortnight of this month in between May 1-14, it discovered only 26,919 cases during May 15-30 registering a drop of 65%.

The disease’s growth trajectory, which had taken a northward trend in early April when the pandemic’s second wave hit the state, attained the peak between mid April to mid May. It is now showing a fast declining trend.

Jharkhand, in its last two months of turbulent phase, had discovered over 2 lakh cases and 3800 deaths.

In the first fortnight of April, the state reported 23,591 cases after testing 373,638 samples with positivity rate (number of positive cases per 100 samples tested) stood at 6.31%. It registered 179 deaths during this period.

However, testing was ramped up in the second fortnight (April 15-30) and 85,691 cases were discovered after testing 665,227 samples. As many as 1378 deaths were also reported during this period. The spread of the disease was maximum during this fortnight as positivity rate stood at 12.88%.

The pandemic attained its peak during this period as daily detection of new cases and deaths was more than 5000 and 100 respectively. The entire health machinery became overstressed forcing the government to take recourse of lockdown to contain the disease’s spread.

Even after imposition of lockdown on April 22, cases kept coming in large numbers till further stricter measures were taken.

The first fortnight of May, however, saw an almost plateaued growth trajectory with slight decline in positivity rate. As many as 76,613 cases were discovered after testing 718,592 samples during this period with positivity rate stood at 10.66%.

The real impact of the lockdown could be witnessed in May’s second fortnight when cases started receding and growth trajectory bending steep southward. Recovery rate too increased during this period and on May 30, the state’s active cases came down to 9906 from its peak of 61,195 cases on May 8.

The state heaved a sigh of relief during this period as the disease’s positivity rate dipped to as low as 3.38% as only 26,919 new cases were discovered after testing 794,629 samples, the highest ever testing in a fortnight.

Considering the improved scenario, the government is now mulling to go for unlock as chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday sought public opinion in this regard.

According to health experts, the government can go for unlock but in phased manner.

Dr. Dewesh Kumar, assistant professor of department of preventive and social medicine, RIMS, said, “This is now the end of pandemic’s second wave. But, we should not sit relaxed as the next couple of months (June-July) will provide a cushion for robust preparation for the third wave, if it comes. Besides, looking into the seasonality factor of the virus, we can presume that the next surge would come in August-September. We had seen this during the same period last year.”

He further said, “Lockdown should be lifted in a phased manner and not all of a sudden.”

According to health department’s covid-19 bulletin of May 30, the state has so far reported 336,943 cases including 322,060 recoveries, 9,906 active cases and 4,977 deaths.