Jodhpur: CRPF constable allegedly shoots self

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur (east), Amrita Duhan said the constable shot himself with his official INSAS rifle
The deceased constable had locked himself in his quarter. (File image)
The deceased constable had locked himself in his quarter. (File image)
Updated on Jul 11, 2022 03:51 PM IST
BySachin Saini

In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old constable in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday allegedly shot himself in his quarter at CRPF training centre in Jodhpur.

He, along with his wife and five-year-old daughter, had locked himself inside his house on Sunday late evening and started firing in the air when anyone approached to stop him, said police.

Also Read: ITBP official shoots self dead in J&K’s Poonch

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur (east), Amrita Duhan said the constable shot himself with his official INSAS rifle. He died on the spot and the body was sent for post mortem.

He was a resident of Rohati village in Pali district.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad)

Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

