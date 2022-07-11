Jodhpur: CRPF constable allegedly shoots self

In a tragic incident, a 38-year-old constable in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday allegedly shot himself in his quarter at CRPF training centre in Jodhpur.

He, along with his wife and five-year-old daughter, had locked himself inside his house on Sunday late evening and started firing in the air when anyone approached to stop him, said police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur (east), Amrita Duhan said the constable shot himself with his official INSAS rifle. He died on the spot and the body was sent for post mortem.

He was a resident of Rohati village in Pali district.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad)

Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

