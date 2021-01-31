IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Journalist held for removing barricades at Singhu, sent to judicial custody
HT Image
HT Image
others

Journalist held for removing barricades at Singhu, sent to judicial custody

New Delhi: Delhi police on Sunday arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Punia for allegedly trying to remove barricades and obstructing officials on duty at the Singhu border
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:54 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi police on Sunday arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Punia for allegedly trying to remove barricades and obstructing officials on duty at the Singhu border. Punia, who contributes to the Caravan magazine, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a city court.

The FIR was registered against Punia by an inspector of the city police, alleging that around 6.30pm on Saturday, a group of protesters tried to remove police barricades and reach the protest site. The FIR reads that the barricades were placed on the road after Friday’s incident, when a group of locals clashed with the farmers. Police put up the barricades to close pedestrian movement. The inspector alleged that when the protesters turned violent and mild force was used to disperse them, most of them fled but Punia assaulted a constable and then fell on the ground.

Journalists’ associations criticised the police for arresting Punia, who was in Singhu to cover the farmers’ protest. A demonstration against the arrest was held at the police headquarters on Sunday. Delhi police did not issue any statement on the matter. Despite text messages and phone calls, no officer, authorised to issue a press statement on behalf of the police, offered a response.

Separately, the Uttar Pradesh police registered a case at the Civil Lines police station, Lucknow, against journalist Siddharth Varadarajan for allegedly circulating a rumour regarding the death of farmer Navreet Singh during the tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day. According to the complaint, Varadarajan, in a tweet on January 30, pointed to a article on the website he runs that claimed that the doctor who performed the post-mortem examination on Navreet told the latter’s grandfather that he saw a bullet injury. Authorities have denied the report. Varadarajan has been booked under Sections 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505(2) (statements conducive to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code. The Uttar Pradesh police, echoing the Delhi police, said the farmer died when his tractor overturned and the post-mortem report said the cause of death was shock and haemorrhage due to a head injury.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella union of 40 farmer groups protesting at Delhi’s borders, condemned the arrest of Punia, saying the journalist and several others were held on “false and fabricated charges” and “out of fear of the rising strength of the farmers’ movement”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
According to the BJP, Usmani allegedly made defamatory remarks while addressing a gathering of 500 people at the second edition of the Elgar Parishad conclave. (Twitter)
According to the BJP, Usmani allegedly made defamatory remarks while addressing a gathering of 500 people at the second edition of the Elgar Parishad conclave. (Twitter)
others

Act against Sharjeel Usmani for defaming Hindu community: BJP to Maharashtra govt

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 12:23 AM IST
State home minister Anil Deshmukh should take action against him, said BJP state unit president Keshav Upadhye
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Six arrested for illegally pocketing GST refunds

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested six people for faking business transactions of over 900 crore to illicitly gain GST refunds
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi Congress resolution demands Rahul Gandhi as party chief

By Soumya Pillai
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Congress on Sunday passed a resolution, seeking the appointment of senior leader Rahul Gandhi as party president with immediate effect
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Delhi allows cinema halls to operate at full capacity, opens swimming pools

By Sweta Goswami
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Sunday allowed cinema halls to operate at full capacity, while also permitting swimming pools to open for all
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP trying to use Kejriwal’s popularity to garner support for farm laws: Sisodia

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi’s deputy chief minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia on Sunday threatened to take legal action against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for sharing a doctored video of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on a social media platform to claim that the CM praised the three farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Banquet owners want cap on number of guests to be lifted

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi Banquet and tent house associations in the city have appealed to the Delhi government to increase the number of people allowed at gatherings from 50 to at least 200 or more, citing the fact that the Covid situation in the national capital has been brought under control for now
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Journalist held for removing barricades at Singhu, sent to judicial custody

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi police on Sunday arrested freelance journalist Mandeep Punia for allegedly trying to remove barricades and obstructing officials on duty at the Singhu border
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representational image) A study by HVS-Anarock suggests that fall in international tourists has severely affected Mumbai’s hotel industry. (AP)
(Representational image) A study by HVS-Anarock suggests that fall in international tourists has severely affected Mumbai’s hotel industry. (AP)
others

Hotels in Mumbai struggle to survive post Covid lockdown due to low occupancy

By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Mumbai Six months after hotels in Mumbai were allowed to reopen, most of them are still struggling to stay afloat as they are running at approximately 40% occupancy
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

ASI files FIR in Red Fort violence, crime branch to probe the case

By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi: At 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

The many similarities between probes into the Delhi riots, R-Day violence

By Prawesh Lama
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi: As part of its case that the violence that erupted during the tractor rally by protesting farmers on Republic Day was a “pre-planned conspiracy” and not a spontaneous outburst, Delhi Police’s special cell has started probing the role played by many farmers’ leaders in the agitation against three laws passed in September to open up agriculture
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PWD begins work on Ashram flyover extension, traffic snarls may worsen

By Ashish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Traffic snarls at Ashram Chowk, Delhi’s biggest choke point, are expected to further worsen with the Public Works Department (PWD) beginning construction work on its project to extend the Ashram flyover up to Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Farmers leaders take steps to ‘revive’ agitation

By Fareeha Iftikhar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:51 PM IST
New Delhi: Farmer groups leading the protests against the three contentious farm laws have taken several measures to keep the agitation going after the tractor parade on Republic Day ended in violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

30, including freelance journalist, arrested for violence at Singhu

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:50 PM IST
New Delhi: At least 30 people arrested in connection to the violence at Singhu border in connection to the farmer’s protest on Friday and an independent journalist who was taken in custody on Saturday from the same place for allegedly disrupting a public servant on duty, were sent to judicial custody, their lawyers said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fresh fervour at Tikri, even as protesters keep watch for trouble

By Soumya Pillai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:48 PM IST
New Delhi: From early Sunday morning, dozens of tractors, trucks and buses lined up on the Haryana side of the Tikri border, unloading scores of supporters, mostly women, who came in to join the farmers protesting in the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Tenant thrashes residents in Tulip Orange society over parking

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Gurugram Badshahpur police on Sunday registered a complaint against 12 people, including a tenant of Tulip Orange Society, for allegedly thrashing three residents of the gated society in Sector 70 on Sunday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP