Junior Basketball C’ship: Ludhiana Academy boys’, girls’ teams bring home the trophy

Published on Jan 02, 2023 11:56 PM IST

Ludhiana Basketball Academy hoopsters defeated the Ludhiana district team 65-49 in the in the Junior Punjab Basketball Championship, while in the final match of girls, LBA defeated Patiala 34-17

Players in action during the Junior Punjab Basketball Championship played in Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Both boys’ and girls’ teams of Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) bagged the first prize in the Junior Punjab Basketball Championship. In the summit clash of boys, LBA hoopsters defeated the Ludhiana district team 65-49, while in the final match of girls, LBA defeated Patiala 34-17.

Patiala secured the third position in the boys’ category defeating Hoshiarpur 62-55, while Ludhiana District team obtained the third position in the girls’ matches.

Harmanjot Singh and Sahibjeet Singh of the LBA, and Jaddu Mann and Japsanjam Singh of Ludhiana district team were declared the best players of the tournament in the boys’ category.

Manmeent Kaur of LBA who scored 20 points and Kavya from Patiala who scored 16 points held the title of best players of the tournament in the girls’ category.

As many as 20 teams from different districts across the state had participated in the championship held from December 31 to January 2.

