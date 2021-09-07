Karnal prepares for mahapanchayat, internet, SMS services to remain suspended

At least 40 companies of additional forces, five SP-rank officials and 25 DSP-rank officials along with thousands of cops from Karnal and nearby districts will be deployed in Karnal ahead of a crucial mahapanchayat of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday.

The mahapanchayat is being held against police lathi-charge on farmers here on August 28.

The traffic on NH-44, which connects Delhi to Chandigarh, will remain diverted from Karnal. Mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services, including bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services will remain suspended from Monday midnight.

Late evening the government has also issued orders to suspend mobile internet services in the nearby districts of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat from for 24 hours from 12am on September 7. As per the orders issued by the home department the decision was taken to avoid peace and public order in these districts.

This move comes in wake of talks between Haryana Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Gurnam Singh Charuni and Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar failing on Monday.

Farm union leaders from Haryana had demanded registration of FIRs against Karnal SDM Ayush Sinha and police officials involved in the lathi-charge which left around 40 farmers injured, a compensation of ₹25 lakh and a government job to next of kin of farmer Sushil Kajal, who they claimed died due to police action, financial assistance of ₹2 lakh each for all injured farmers, and free treatment to them at government hospitals.

BKU Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The deputy commissioner could not give any satisfactory response on the demands raised by the Morcha leaders. We will go ahead with our mahapanchayat and gherao the mini secretariat as per schedule as the deadline of our ultimatum will expire this evening.”

“The government may stop us even before reaching the grain market but we will protest wherever they stop us and will cross their barricades,” he added.

The Karnal deputy commissioner said farmers were told that their genuine demands might be considered but their “illegal” demands cannot be accepted.

“We are fully prepared to deal with any situation and nobody will be allowed to disturb the law and order situation and gherao the mini-secretariat,” said the district magistrate.

He requested people to avoid travelling on NH-44 in the limits of Karnal and security personnel will be deployed on the highway to avoid traffic congestions. The DM said Section 144 of the CrPC has already been imposed in district to avoid gathering of people subjected to the threat to law and order.

Karnal district administration officials said the government will also try to stop the movement of farmers from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh as a traffic advisory for commuters travelling on NH-44 has already been issued.

Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia said a local court has passed an order and directions have been issued to eight farm leaders and they have been directed not to block any highway.

Haryana additional director general of police (ADGP, law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk said primary objective of the arrangements is to maintain peace and order, prevent violence, facilitate functioning of traffic and public transport, and safeguard public property across state.

IGP Karnal Range and all district SPs have been directed to take necessary preventive measures to maintain law and order and peace in Karnal and adjoining districts.

He appealed to farmers to maintain law and order and raise their issues peacefully without disrupting the general public. He said stern action will be taken against people trying to disturb the law and order situation.

The Karnal district court, responding to a civil suit filed by a Karnal resident, has restrained farm leaders from disturbing the law and order. The court of civil judge senior division Harish Goel directed the Karnal DC and SP to take all measures to ensure the law and order if anyone break the law or create inconvenience to general public by blocking highway and traffic.

The court restricted eight farmer leaders, including Charuni, not to block NH-44 or any roads. It has directed the DC and SP to provide a place if the farm unions want to protest peacefully.

On the other hand, Charuni urged the farmers from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to reach the Karnal grain market at 10am and march towards Karnal mini-secretariat after the meeting.

“The administration may try to stop farmers coming in from different parts of the state. We request farmers to come on tractor-trolleys and break the barricades without causing violence,” he added. “Let the police beat you but don’t attack them as it may harm our cause,” he added.

Traffic advisory

The main NH-44 (Ambala-Delhi) may see some traffic disruptions in Karnal. People using NH-44 are advised to avoid journey through Karnal and use alternate routes to go to their destination on September 7.

Vehicles coming from Delhi side will be allowed to reach Chandigarh via Pepsi Bridge (Panipat) via Munak to Assandh and Munak to Gagsina, via Ghoghadipur to Hansi Chowk in Karnal, via Bypass Western Yamuna Canal to Karna Lake via GT Road 44.

Apart from this, light vehicles will be diverted towards Chandigarh via Madhuban, Daha, Bajida, Ghogharipur, Hansi Chowk, Bypass Yamuna Canal, Karna Lake, GT Road 44.

Vehicles coming from Chandigarh side will be diverted from Pipli Chowk (Kurukshetra) via Ladwa, Indri, Bayana, Neval, Kunjpura via Nangla Megha, Meerut via Amritpur Khurd, Kairavali and Gharaunda via GT Road 44.

Apart from this, light vehicles will be allowed from Ramba Cut Tarawadi via Ramba Chowk Indri Road via Sangoha, Ghid, Baragaon, Newal, Kunjpura via Nangla Megha, Meerut Road via Amrutpanur Khurd, Kairavali and Gharaunda via GT Road.

Meanwhile, a Haryana Police spokesperson has clarified that the planned route diversions on NH-44 between Delhi and Ambala have not been brought into effect so far. In case the need arises, these diversions will be brought into effect from around 9am on Tuesday. Before that, the traffic flow will be normal.

Protest peacefully: Vij to farmers

CHANDIGARH Haryana home minister Anil Vij urged the farmers to protest peacefully in Karnal on Tuesday, stating that the agitation should not affect freedom of the general public.

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Vij said for convenience of people, police have made all arrangements including deployment of sufficient police personnel and diverting traffic in some routes.

Vij said he has directed ADGP (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk to stay in Karnal and monitor the situation so that the event ends peacefully.

On suspension of mobile internet services in Karnal from September 6 midnight in wake of the call for mahapanchayat on September 7, he said the decision was taken to prevent mischievous elements from taking advantage of such programmes.

He said he is hopeful of farmers holding their programme peacefully.

(With inputs from HT Correspondent)