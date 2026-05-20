Kashi boils at 44° C, admn pulls out stops to deal with heatwave

The temperature has been hovering around 45 degrees Celsius in Varanasi for the last three days. It was 44° C on Wednesday. The silence of summer casts its shadow over the Dashashwamedh Ghat (Rajesh Kumar/HT)

Consequently, all schools up to Class 12 have been shut from May 19 to May 25 in the Varanasi district, on the instructions of Satyendra Kumar, district magistrate.

In the city, roads and ghats get deserted long before the sun’s climb in the sky ends, for the rising temperatures make life difficult for residents.

According to the meteorological department, temperatures are likely to rise further in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued an advisory to the people to drink sufficient water, and avoid going out around noon.

Varanasi Basic Shiksha Adhikari Anurag Srivastava said in view of the intense heat and heat wave prevailing in the district, teaching will remain suspended in all schools of the district from May 19 to May 25.

Preparations to deal with heat wave

All necessary precautionary steps have been taken to provide protection and comfort to patients and their attendants visiting the Shri Shiv Prasad Gupta (SSPG) Divisional Government Hospital, shielding them from the currently prevailing severe scorching heat and heatwave conditions.

Providing this information, chief medical superintendent Dr Brijesh Kumar, said that 14 water coolers have been installed at various locations on the hospital premises including wards, the emergency department, the night shelter, the blood bank, and general campus areas.

Additionally, RO water purification units have been installed across various departments of the hospital, all of which are currently operational.

For the convenience of patients and their families visiting the hospital, a Help Desk has been established. The staff stationed at the Help Desk assists patients by guiding them to the appropriate physician upon their arrival.

In the emergency department, an ORS counter has been set up to provide ORS solution to patients. Additionally, ORS powder is available in sufficient quantities in wards for patients.

Dr Brajesh Kumar stated that a “Cold Room” has been established to ensure the rapid treatment of patients suffering from heatwave. This facility is equipped with a multiparameter monitor, a cold water bathtub, ice packs, a rectal thermometer, and ORS powder.

Special arrangements at KV Temple

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Administration has made special arrangements of cold water, ORS, Glucose, large earthen pots (matkas) to provide cold water to devotees visiting the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The temple administration has appealed to devotees to avoid visiting the temple during peak heat hours, and to ensure they consume a meal and sufficient water before commencing their journey from home.

KV Temple administration’s sub divisional magistrate Shambhu Saran said that in accordance with the SOPs established by the Temple Trust, pure RO water coolers have been installed at various points throughout the complex to provide devotees with cool drinking water.

To effectively handle an emergency, the Temple Trust has also made provisions for a health centre, ambulances, and trained personnel.