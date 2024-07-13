Kashi private schools to shut on Mondays, open on Sundays during Sawan

As in previous years, private schools in Varanasi will remain closed on every Monday of Sawan and will instead open on Sundays to accommodate the influx of devotees visiting Kashi on Mondays. For Representation Only (HT File)

President of the Purvanchal School Welfare Association, Rahul Singh, announced on Saturday that Shiva devotees come to Kashi in large numbers during Sawan. This year is expected to be no different, with a significant number of devotees visiting Kashi Vishwanath Dham each Monday. To manage traffic diversions, the tradition of previous years will continue: schools will be closed every Monday throughout Sawan and will open on Sundays in place of Mondays.

District magistrate S Rajalingam confirmed that the Association of Private Schools takes this decision every year in the month of Sawan for the benefit of the students. Studies are conducted on Sundays instead. The district administration will support the school association in their decision.

No vehicle zone from Godaulia to Maidagin

During Sawan, the area from Maidagin to Ramapura via Godaulia will be a no-vehicle zone from 10 PM every Sunday to 12 PM on Monday night. The general public will be allowed to travel only on foot. Wheelchair and golf cart facilities will be provided at Godaulia and Maidagin Chauraha for elderly and sick devotees. No one will be allowed to go towards Vishwanath Dham by vehicle. Similarly, from 10 PM every Sunday to 12 PM on Monday night, no vehicles will be allowed to go towards Dashashwamedh Ghat from Girija Ghat intersection via Godaulia Intersection.