Kashi’s ‘Dada’, BJP veteran Shyam Dev Rai Chaudhary dies; PM, CM express grief

Senior BJP leader and seven-time MLA from Varanasi south assembly constituency 1989 to 2017, Shyam Dev Rai Chaudhary Dada, died after a prolonged illness on Monday. He was undergoing treatment at a city hospital. He was 85. Dada Shyamdev Roy Chaudhary with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FILE PHOTO)

BJP Mahanagar president Vidyasagar Rai said Chaudhary was admitted to a private hospital in Mahmoorganj after he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

Several top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over his death.

Expressing grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of senior BJP leader Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary ji, who was dedicated to public service throughout his life. We all fondly called him ‘Dada’. He not only contributed significantly in nurturing and grooming the organization, but he also remained dedicated to the development of Kashi. His demise is an irreparable loss for Kashi as well as the entire political world. May God give strength to his family and supporters in this hour of grief.” Om Shanti!”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and posted on X, “The demise of senior politician and former MLA Shri Shyamdev Rai Choudhary Ji (Dada) is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the BJP family. Humble tributes to him! I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant salvation to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense loss.” Om Shanti!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enquired about his health last week and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited Chaudhary at the Varanasi hospital.

Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi said that Shyam Dev Rai Chaudhary was the second son among his siblings and was affectionately called ‘Dada’ by his supporters.

Dada joined the Jan Sangh in 1968 and remained a member until 1976. Following the formation of the BJP, he was appointed Vice President of the BJP Kashi Mahanagar in 1980, a position he held until 1988.

Rathi shared that Dada was imprisoned during the Emergency from 1975 to 1977. He was first elected as the BJP MLA from Varanasi South Assembly constituency in 1989 and held the seat until 2012. Over his political career, Dada was elected as an MLA seven times, serving until 2017, when the BJP replaced him with Neelkanth Tiwari.

He was made the Protem Speaker in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 2007 and 2012 and was Minister of State with independent charge in the BJP-BSP coalition government in 2007, informed Rathi.

Recalling his simplicity Kashi region BJP Vice president Somnath Vishwakarma said that he was a representative of people. He was accessible to one and all, and always raised his voice for addressing the problems of the people. He also staged a protest and hunger strike in Varanasi, protesting against interruption in power supply in Kashi.

Dada was a Banarasi and his simplicity won hearts, he added.

A large number of people, BJP leaders paid tributes to him. His last rites were performed at Manikarnika Ghat in presence of his kin, supporters and BJP leaders.

Dada will always remain alive in our memories: UPCC chief

VARANASI Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai expressed condolences on the demise of former MLA Shyamdev Rai Chaudhary ji ‘Dada’, stating that his demise is an irreparable loss and he will always remain alive in our memories for his simplicity and struggle.

“Dada was like an elderly brother to me. He always supported and loved me like a younger brother,” Rai said.

Rai stated, “Dada and I served together in the cabinet. I have many memories of his struggles and the public service work he accomplished.” HTC