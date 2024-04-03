Kerala couple, family friend allegedly die by suicide in Arunahcal hotel:Police

A man and two women from Kerala allegedly died by suicide in a hotel in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lower Subansiri district, police said on Wednesday. Police said the bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem. (Representative Image)

The deceased have been identified by police as a husband and wife, both aged 39, who are residents of Kerala’s Kottayam district, and a family friend of theirs, aged 29, who is a resident of Thiruvananthapuram.

Police said that they have also recovered some hair on a plate, black bracelets and a suicide note signed by the three of them with the contact number of a family member mentioned in it.

According to the hotel staff, the trio came to Guwahati on March 27 and moved to Ziro town of Lower Subansiri on March 28.

“They had checked in the hotel on March 28 and roamed around the next day, but they had not been seen outside their rooms since Monday. On suspicion, the employees checked the room on Tuesday and found that the room was locked from inside. The hotel staff broke the door after the manager asked them to, and found them dead. We called police, and they recovered them in an unconscious state, later the officials told us that all of them are dead,” said a hotel staff.

Superintendent of police (SP) of Lower Subansiri district, Keni Bagra on Wednesday told HT, “There was no sign of struggle as the things inside the room were in place, one mattress was there on the floor where the body of a lady was lying. There were some hairs, black coloured bracelets and some other stuff,” the SP said.

He said that after identifying the persons they contacted the Kerala police and according to them a missing report had been lodged by the father of the 29-year-old woman in Thiruvananthapuram a few days ago. She was to get married soon and her family members were preparing for it. As per police records, the husband and wife were Ayurveda doctors and used to practise in Kottayam.

The SP said that police have registered three cases, and the Kerala police will support them in the investigation.

“We have already started the investigation and received some information from our counterpart in Kerala. Police and the family members of the deceased persons have been asked to come here. Once the family members reach here, we’ll interrogate them to collect more inputs,” the SP said.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

“After the initial investigation and postmortem process, we will hand over the bodies to the family members. However, the investigation will continue further, and we’ll submit the report before the court soon,” the SP added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290