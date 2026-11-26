Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam government has ordered an inquiry into alleged lapses by Water Authority officials in handling the prolonged drinking water disruption in the state capital following a pipeline burst during road construction work. Keralam Govt orders week-long probe into water supply disruption in capital more

The inquiry will examine whether there was negligence in restoring supply and coordinating emergency measures after the pipeline was damaged during construction undertaken by the Kerala Road Fund Board, state Water Resources Minister Mons Joseph said.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting convened by the government here on Wednesday to review the disruption, ensure full restoration of water supply and seek explanations from Water Authority officials.

The minister, in a statement, said the officials' explanation that technical difficulties had prevented timely restoration, despite round-the-clock efforts, was not convincing.

They had also failed to satisfactorily explain the increased presence of mud in the water reaching the Vellayambalam treatment plant, which affected the functioning of its filter beds, he said.

The government viewed the issue seriously and decided to investigate the role of officials responsible for the delay and the failure to effectively coordinate restoration activities.

Binu Francis, Executive Director of Jananidhi, and Shajilal, Joint Secretary in the Water Resources Department, have been appointed to conduct the inquiry. They have been asked to submit their report within a week.

Joseph directed Water Authority officials to respond to pipeline bursts and interruptions in drinking water supply on a war footing, stressing the need for greater accountability and prompt intervention.

He warned that strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officials found guilty of negligence in handling such situations.

The minister also appreciated the Water Authority personnel who worked continuously to restore supply in the capital. However, he cautioned that public complaints over delays and lapses in restoring an essential service should not arise again.

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