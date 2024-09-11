Kumbh Seva Mitras armed with spl training to help pilgrims, tourists

State government has decided to appoint more than 1,000 ‘Kumbh Seva Mitras’ to help pilgrims and tourists move around with ease and enjoy their visit during the forthcoming mega religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025. (Sourced pic for representation)

The process of the selection of Kumbh Seva Mitra and imparting training to them in different skills has already started so that they can prove helpful for all visitors during the 45-day once-in-12-year mega fair.

Prayagraj Mela Authority has floated a ‘Request for Proposal’ for selection of institute/ agency for conducting training workshops for Mahakumbh-2025 and serving as skill-training partners for imparting necessary training to youth volunteers/Kumbh Seva Mitras and police personnel. These training modules will be thoughtfully designed to empower all volunteers and police personnels on the ground, thereby enhancing pilgrims’ experience during the Mahakumbh Mela-2025, says the RFP, a copy of which is with HT. The last date for submission of proposals is September 19.

The training would be imparted in 10 specific aspects.

This includes ‘Event management and crowd control’ covering understanding crowd dynamics like crowd behaviour, density management, and movement patterns; crowd control techniques like barriers, checkpoints, and the use of non-lethal measures as well as emergency evacuation plans like protocols for evacuation in case of emergencies, such as stampedes or fire outbreaks besides role assignment and coordination like roles of police and Seva Mitras in managing different sections of the event.

Similarly, ‘Public Relations and Communication Skills’ would cover effective communication like interpersonal communication skills, use of local languages, and clear messaging; training on soft skills like conflict resolution (techniques for de-escalating conflicts and handling complaints), media interaction (managing media inquiries and maintaining a positive public image) and information dissemination (methods for providing information to attendees, such as using PA systems and digital signage).

Other such aspects in which training would be imparted to the personnel and volunteers include ‘Cultural sensitivity and religious awareness’, ‘Health, safety, and First aid’, ‘Disaster management and crisis response’, ‘Legal and ethical training’, ‘Technology and digital tools’, ‘Logistics and resource management’, ‘Psychological preparedness and stress management’ and ‘Team building and leadership’.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, work is being done continuously on a war footing level to organise the Mahakumbh- 2025 in a divine and grand manner. The state government is making special arrangements for devotees and tourists so that they take good image of the state with them while returning to their destination, officials shared.

Mahakumbh Mela administration has decided to appoint Kumbh Seva Mitras and volunteers on a large scale. Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari, Vijay Kiran Anand said that the process of selection of more than 1,000 Kumbh Seva Mitras and volunteers is underway on the mela campus.

After this, the selected Kumbh Mela Mitras will be given skill training to work in adverse conditions in the mela area. More than 6,000 police personnel will also be given skill training to behave well with the pilgrims and tourists, he added.

The state government will also deploy Kumbh Seva Mitras and volunteers outside the mela area as well. Among these, the Kumbh Seva Mitras deployed in and around the Kumbh Mela area will do the work of showing the way to the devotees in the Kumbh area, carrying heavy bags of elderly devotees as and when required, reuniting lost devotees, helping the devotees at the ghats, making devotees aware of cleanliness in the mela area, getting treatment done for sick devotees, cooperating with the police in case of an accident, helping in improving the traffic system, and assisting in crowd management, etc.