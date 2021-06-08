Lakshadweep residents hold hunger strike over new rules

The people of Union territory of Lakshadweep on Monday observed a 12-hour hunger strike 6 am to 6 pm, to protest against a set of new regulations which they fear will destroy the unique culture and tradition of the island.

Residents of the archipelago said this is the first time they are resorting to an agitation, that too Gandhian way of protest, to vent their anger against what they call “unilateral and retrograde decisions” of the new administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

People are protesting against the draft legislations like Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act), Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation and Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021 among others.

Residents of Lakhadweep, an archipelago in Arabian Sea comprising 36 tiny islands, out of which 10 are inhabited by humans, stood outside their homes holding placards, many wore black badges and at some places they shouted slogans. The Save Lakshadweep Forum, a body floated in the wake of mounting protests against the rules, said the maiden protest was successful.

“This is the first time all islands observed such a protest. Though we have been assured repeatedly that local sentiments will be heard and addressed, the administrator is going ahead with his partisan and retrograde decisions,” said UCK Thangal, one of the convenors of the forum. The island MP, Mohammad Faizal, also said the protest was a big hit and he hoped authorities concerned will open their eyes.

Due to rise in Covid-19 cases, lockdown is in force in the UT and all shops and establishments, except emergency services, remained shut from 6am to 6pm and vehicles were off the road. In Minicoy, four men were arrested when they were trying to hoist black flags at a public utility joint. Earlier, the administration had warned of strict action under the pandemic laws to deter crowding at public places.

“Such protests are alien to our land. This is the first time we are resorting to it. We hope authorities will realise our sentiments and rise up to the occasion,” said Naseema Ashraf, a school student.

Residents the archipelago in Arabian Sea have been protesting against Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (2021) that proposes to develop the islands as a major tourist destination. Residents allege it will destroy the islands’ character and identity since 97% of the islands are covered by pristine forests and 95% of its Muslim population belong to the protected scheduled tribe category.

“They want to develop the island as another Maldives. But the culture of two islands is different. We need development but it should not be at the cost of our culture and tradition,” another resident said.

They are also protesting against Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, which proposes to ban the killing of bovine animals and prohibit the consumption, storage, transport or sale of the cattle, meant in island environments. Most of the Lakshadweep residents are Muslims and they feel the regulations will affect their food habits. They are also opposing the Lakshadweep Panchayat Regulation, 2021, which proposes disqualification of candidates with more than two children in the gram panchayat elections.

Thangalsaid 34 administrators have governed the UT since its formation in 1956 but a situation like this never arose. “Anger and fear have gripped the island like never before. Hope the Union government will realise the gravity of the situation and take corrective measures,” he said, adding the future course of protests will be decided after an all-party meet.

Similar protests were staged outside Lakshadweep house in Kochi, in Kerala on Moday. Congress MPs from the state said they will move a privilege motion in the assembly against the administrator for barring their visit to the island.

“We have made several requests to visit the island but they were denied citing the lockdown. We have never seen such an insensitive administrator,” said Kochi Congress MP, Hibi Eden.

Last week, the Kerala assembly had passed a unanimous resolution seeking the recall of the administrator, and on Sunday, 93 retired bureaucrats sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticising the “partisan attitude” of the new administrator and urged him to protect the unique culture and tradition of the islands. Many parliamentarians, former bureaucrats, artists and cine actors have described the draft regulations as “arbitrary” and aimed against the majority community of the islands.

On Sunday, in a letter to the PM written, the bureaucrats alleged the draft regulations not only ignore the unique geography and community life of islands, but it also gives “arbitrary and draconian powers” to the administrator to acquire, alter, transfer and remove or relocate islanders from their property. They also pointed out that the Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation (Goonda Act) is quite unwarranted and uncalled for.

“According to the National Crime Records Bureau the crime rate in the island is very low compared to the rest of India, it has generated fear that the real purpose of the regulation is to smother dissent or protests against the policies and actions of the administrator,” the letter said.

Patel was appointed as the administrator of Lakshadweep in December 2020.

Interestingly a section of the BJP also supported the protest. Last week, a party delegation had called on Union home minister Amit Shah to apprise him of the situation.