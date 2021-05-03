Langah’s son among five held with heroin during raid in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur Police on Sunday arrested five persons, including Parkash Singh, son of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Sucha Singh Langah, after they were found inside a house in Dhariwal town with heroin on their person, during a raid.

Parkash’s father, who also served as an SGPC member, was excommunicated by the Akal Takht after a video, purportedly showing him in an objectionable position with a woman, was circulated on social media in 2017. He has been seeking pardon over the past week, with his parents also submitting an application to the Takht.

Gurdaspur SSP Dr Nanak Singh said they had a tip-off that some youngsters were coming to supply heroin to Rajesh Kumar at his house in Dhariwal town. The team conducted a raid at the house where they found five persons with heroin. Apart from Parkash and Kumar, the other accused are Aditya Mahajan, Kunal and Sudhir Singh, who belong to Dhariwal.

“On checking, 8gm heroin was recovered from Mahajan, while 2.5gm heroin and 2gm heroin was recovered from Kunal and Sudhir, respectively. The other two were consuming heroin. A case has been registered against all these accused under relevant sections of the NDPS. The accused are being quizzed about their network of drug trade,” the SSP added.

The former SAD minister said, “This is nothing, but a conspiracy of my rivals. They do not want me to be pardoned, and are afraid that as I am visiting the Sri Darbar Sahib for atonement, my prayer will be granted. My son is innocent. Police did not recover anything objectionable from him.”