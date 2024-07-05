Leadership chose me as they believe in me and I have performed well: Varsha Gaikwad

MUMBAI: One year ago, a former lecturer in a science college in Mumbai became the first woman president of the Mumbai Congress in its 138-year-old history, and last month the only Congress MP to be elected in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region. But even as Varsha Gaikwad, 49, was celebrating her Lok Sabha victory, a group of senior Congress leaders sent a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, expressing their unhappiness over her style of functioning. Congress MP and President of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee Varsha Gaikwad, at MRCC office, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 04, 2024. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

In an interview to Faisal Malik and Shailesh Gaikwad, Gaikwad spoke at length about the events in the past two months and how the Congress was readying for the vital assembly elections in Mumbai that would have “repercussions at the national level”.

Q: You have completed a year as Mumbai Congress president and are also an MP. What has been your experience?

Ans: Working as an MLA and working in the organisation are two different things. In the latter, one has to take everyone along. A single person cannot run the Mumbai Congress, and everyone needs to extend their support. In one year, I have learnt how to restrain myself and listen more to people. As for becoming an MP, I am excited and nervous at the same time.

Q: Being an MLA and also Mumbai Congress chief, why did you choose to contest the Lok Sabha polls?

Ans: It was the party’s decision. I had sought a ticket from Mumbai South Central, which includes my assembly constituency Dharavi. But as a party worker, I had to accept the decision of the party. After the Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded its candidate from South Central, I was asked to work for him, which I did. If I am asked to sit at home, I will do that as well.

Q: It is alleged that you met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with two Muslim MLAs to lobby for the election ticket.

Ans: I don’t know who made that allegation. The visit was to share our concern about the Mumbai North constituency which was offered to us when we had demanded Mumbai South Central and Mumbai North West. We followed the party protocol, raised the matter internally and requested Kharge ji to find a solution. Lobbying for candidature was not our objective.

Q: Is it true that Congress seniors were unhappy, and it was the Shiv Sena (UBT) that worked more for you in your constituency?

Ans: I differ on this. We all worked very hard for Sena (UBT) candidates in Mumbai, and they helped us in North Central. After the results, Uddhav Thackeray admitted that the Mumbai Congress had played an important role in the Sena (UBT)’s success. Uddhav ji also declared that I was his sister, and for the first time he would vote for the Congress because of me.

Q: Sixteen leaders have sent a letter to Kharge to remove you from the Mumbai Congress chief position.

Ans: I don’t know if such a letter exists. I have not received anything. Kharge ji may know about it if it was sent to him.

Q: Are most of the senior leaders against you?

Ans: It is not true. Everyone has accepted the party’s decision. If the leadership has taken a decision, there must be some reason behind it. I believe the party gave me the opportunity because it believed in me. This was the first election after my appointment as Mumbai Congress president. Of six Lok Sabha seats, MVA won four. I have given results to the party and am ready for the state assembly polls as well. I find it advantageous to be younger as it becomes easy to bow before seniors and I don’t feel anything while doing so. People also believe that I am junior to them so it is better to acknowledge a few things which makes things easier.

Q: How many Mumbai seats is the Congress planning to contest in the assembly elections?

Ans: A primary-level discussion has already taken place with Uddhav Thackeray. The seat-sharing will be decided by all three parties.

Q: Won’t there be differences? The Sena (UBT) might want a majority of seats as it did in the Lok Sabha elections.

Ans: I don’t think so. There may be differences of opinion on five to ten assembly seats in Mumbai, which can be resolved easily. The Congress wants winnability as the criterion. We all are aware that this assembly election is crucial for the future politics of the country. As such, we are ready for some sacrifices but at the same time we have to put our foot down on certain issues. We have to reach double digits in terms of winning the seats. It has been a history that without double digit seats in Mumbai no party could form the government in the state.

Q: The Sena (UBT) was not keen on sacrificing seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

Ans: That is in the past. We have come a long way. There is also a big difference between Lok Sabha and state polls. If our candidate is better, they will accept it. The Congress will discuss and finalise the seat-sharing proposal, which will be submitted to them.

Q: Are you involving other parties as MVA allies?

Ans: Obviously. The Samajwadi Party, Aam Aadmi Party, the Left parties and others will be taken along. We have already started discussions with them.

Q:As an MP, what is your priority for the Mumbai North Central constituency?

Ans: The redevelopment of the Air India Colony is an issue. So is the pending redevelopment of old buildings because of the airport funnel zone, redevelopment of slums on railway land and defence land and many issues related to central government land. All this is on my priority list.