LG inaugurates night flight ops at Jammu airport

Officially inaugurating the much-awaited night-flight operations at the Jammu Airport, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha virtually flagged off a Go Air flight from Jammu to Delhi on Friday night.

“Inaugurated the much-awaited night flight operations at Jammu Airport by flagging off the maiden late evening Go Air flight from Jammu to Delhi. The historic commencement fulfills the long-pending aspirations of the people of the region,” Sinha posted on his Facebook wall.

“The commencement of the night-flight operations will give impetus to the local economy by enhancing aerial connectivity and increasing tourism footfall in the region,” he added.

The move comes amid heightened drone activities in Jammu region that include IAF station attack of June 27 that left two air force personnel injured.

IAF station and civil airport are located next to each other in Satwari area.