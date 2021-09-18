LIP criticises SAD for trying to fool farmers with ‘crocodile tears’

Lambasting the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over allegedly shedding crocodile tears by observing ‘black day’ against the three farm laws in Delhi, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) leaders burnt the effigy of SAD president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and former union minister Harsimrat Badal at Jagraon bridge on Friday.

The LIP leaders stated that when the SAD was in alliance with the BJP, it had given its consent to the farm bills. Now, when the SAD is facing the ire of farmers in the state, its leaders are trying to befool them by shedding crocodile tears, they added.

LIP leader Randhir Sibia and Pawandeep Madaan stated that LIP had raised concern over the farm bills when they were introduced by the BJP union government but SAD had supported those bills and played a major role in getting them passed in the parliament.

“SAD is responsible for the problem due to which the farmers are sitting in protest at the Delhi borders for months now. The SAD is now trying to build back its image ahead of assembly elections but it cannot befool the farmers anymore. The LIP will continue to raise the voice in favour of farmers,” said Sibia.