Lockdown in city, movement of essential goods, workers allowed

Gurugram The Haryana government on Sunday decided to impose a week long lockdown in the state from Monday in order to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection, particularly in Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat districts, which have recorded almost half of the total Covid-19 cases in the state.

On Sunday, Gurugram recorded 3,609 Covid 19 cases and nine deaths, taking the total number of active cases in the city to 39,256 and death toll to 497.

As per the directions of state government, educational institutes, malls, theatres and restaurants will remain closed while industries outside municipal area and those producing essential goods will be allowed to operate. IT and IT-enabled services sector will be allowed to.operate with 50 percent strength. People going to work places and coming back will be allowed to move, the order said.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who held a review meeting in Gurugram on Sunday evening, said that the lockdown will be imposed in the state to curb the spread of infection. Khattar also reviewed the situation of oxygen supply and distribution in the city, availability of critical medicines required for treatment, assessed the situation of beds and also gave directions to officials to streamline operations.

Yash Garg, deputy commissioner, Gurugram, said that the issue of oxygen supply and distribution was discussed in detail, and the chief minister has assured that adequate amount of oxygen will be made available for the city. “It has also been decided to impose the lockdown in the city as per directions of state government. I appeal to the city residents to follow lockdown guidelines so that the chain of infection is broken,” said Garg.

As per the directions of the state government, Garg said all educational institutions, training and coaching institutes shall remain closed. All cinema halls, shopping malls, shopping complexes, gymnasiums, sport complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will remain closed while social gatherings, parties, meetings will be allowed only as per permission granted by deputy commissioners.

All religious places shall remain closed and religious congregations are not allowed. Takeaways from hotels and restaurants, including those in malls, are allowed till 10.30 pm. Roadside dhabas, food stalls and fruit vendors are allowed to operate but only for takeaways. All marriage functions for which permission has been taken from SDM shall be allowed with a ceiling of 30 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. However, most activities are curbed in in containment zones where only home delivery of food is allowed, said the order.

The order also said that people going to work in industries will be allowed to move in their personal vehicles while movement of maids, cooks, drivers, personal attendants, health care workers shall be allowed during the lockdown period. Transport of essential goods and infrastructure projects like roads, buildings and bridges are allowed. Also construction work at real estate sites, where labour is available on site, will be allowed.

While industries outside municipal limits are allowed to function, those producing essential goods, auto parts, medical equipments and export units will also be allowed to operate. Industries can obtain passes from Saral Haryana portal.

“We will be enforcing the lockdown strictly but ensure that economic activities, which are exempted, are allowed to function smoothly,” said Garg.

The chief minister during the review meeting also asked the district administration to ensure that remdesivir injections and other critical medicines required for treatment of Covid 19 are available.