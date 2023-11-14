Lucknow Gears Up for Cricket Frenzy: Hotels, restaurants & schools ready to roar for India vs NZ semi-final clash

LUCKNOW: The anticipation is palpable as India prepares to face New Zealand in the semi-finals of the Cricket World Cup in Mumbai on Wednesday. In Lucknow, hotels, restaurants, and even schools are gearing up to provide an unforgettable experience for cricket enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the high-stakes clash. India gear up to face the Black Caps (File photo)

Sarvesh Goel, founder of Centrum Hotel, expressed the heightened enthusiasm surrounding the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals. “The Pendulum, our in-house luxury bar, is set to host a live match screening for the true-blue cricket fans of Lucknow. The ambiance, adorned with the World Cup theme, promises an on-ground experience with creatively crafted food and beverage offerings inspired by cricket, including dishes like Cover Drive, Free Hit, Super Over, and much more,” he said.

Metropolitan restaurant in Gomti Nagar is also joining the celebration, screening the match on a large LED TV. Srajal Gupta, representing the establishment, said, “We want Lucknowites to enjoy the cricket match and a sumptuous meal together with their family and friends.”

Lucknow’s schools are not to be left behind in this cricket extravaganza. Students eagerly await the showdown between Rohit Sharma-led Team India and the Black Caps, mindful of the heartbreak from the 2019 semi-finals when the combined efforts of MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja fell short of the Kiwis. St Joseph School has gone the extra mile by installing a big screen for their students to revel in the cricketing excitement.

Anil Agarwal, managing director of St Joseph School, pointed out the significance of such events in fostering unique bonds among students. “Occasions like this help in developing a unique bonding among students who together root for Team India under one roof. In the past, we have screened many big events in our school like the launching of Chandrayaan and later when it landed on the moon. Our students enjoy watching these eventful moments together,” he said.

