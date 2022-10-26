Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow mayor calls for respectful disposal of old idols

Lucknow mayor calls for respectful disposal of old idols

Published on Oct 26, 2022 08:38 PM IST

City residents have been asked to reach out to officials on this WhatsApp number -- 9415755950.

City mayor Sanyukta Bhatia has urged residents to dispose of old idols of deities at designated spots. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: City mayor Sanyukta Bhatia has urged residents to dispose of old idols of deities at designated spots to prevent civic woes following Diwali. She said, “Don’t keep the old idols under trees or along the roadside. Instead, call up Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s Mangalman Service for collecting old and broken idols and immersing them with respect as per tradition.”

The mayor added, “To collect such idols from across the city, the Mangalman’s team is coordinating with zonal and zonal sanitation officers. The volunteers of Mangalman will ensure respectful disposal.”

For more information about idol collection centres, city residents have been asked to reach out to officials on this WhatsApp number -- 9415755950. Residents who wish to dispose of old idols will be asked to provide their names and address. People can also access Mangalman’s website or call 8604783076 to get relevant information, said Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Dr Ramkumar Tiwari, the convener of Mangalman, said, “More than 70 collection centres have been set up across the city so far. I appeal to the residents to come forward and make this campaign a success.”

