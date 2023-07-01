HT IMPACT: Municipal commissioner bats for strict implementation of plastic ban, warns of action

LUCKNOW Taking strong note of the use of single-use polythene bags inside the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) office, municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh on Saturday ordered a complete ban on the use of plastic items within the premises of the civic body office. LMC staff members have been to remove all plastic bags from the office. (Deepak Gupta)

He asked LMC staff members to remove all plastic bags from their desks, tables, cupboards, almirahs, and record rooms or face strict action on Monday when he would inspect the office to check for the use of polythenes. A fine would be imposed on the staff member found to be violating the ban on plastic, said the municipal commissioner.

The development comes on Saturday (July 1) when HT published a report -- Plastic back in Lucknow markets, ban only on paper -- highlighting how the manufacturing, stocking, sale, and use of identified single-use plastic is ongoing a Lucknow despite a ban that was put in place a year ago.

“A month-long campaign against polythene has to be conducted by the LMC from Monday but what if the LMC staff keep on using the polythene inside the office, appropriate action will be taken. I have warned the staff against using plastic,” said Singh.

Instead of using plastic glasses for tea or coffee or water, the LMC staff can use paper glass and paper plates for carrying food and water, said the municipal commissioner. He added, “From Monday, LMC is going to start a major campaign against the use of single-use plastic, which has a thickness of less than 75 microns. For this, the LMC has constituted three teams at headquarters. Also, every zonal officer of the LMC has been given the task of leading the anti-polythene drive at the zonal level. At the same time, LMC officials are expected to educate the common man about the hazards of single-use plastic.”

He added, “It takes up to 1,000 years for a plastic bag to degrade in a landfill. However, in Lucknow, the situation is very disturbing as plastic use has started affecting terrestrial life. Every year, LMC veterinary surgeons save cows who fall ill after consuming plastic.”

Singh further said, “Besides, plastics can cause land infertility. It also chokes our nullahs and drains. In the wake of the monsoon season, we have removed tonnes of plastic waste. In simple words, plastic use is causing irreparable environmental loss. This is why we are requesting to avoid it while showing strictness for switching to reusable and biodegradable options for environmental safety.”