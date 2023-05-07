NEET exam: Medical aspirants find Physics easy, Biology moderate, Chemistry tricky

LUCKNOW Medical aspirants who appeared for the national eligibility-cum-entrance test-2023 (NEET-2023) on Sunday said that the Chemistry section was a little “tough and twisted” compared to the questions asked in other sections. In Lucknow, 29,343 candidates (out of the 32,000 registered) appeared for the NEET exam (Representational photo)

In Lucknow, 29,343 candidates (out of the 32,000 registered) appeared for the NEET exam, which is the gateway to undergraduate medical and dental colleges in the country. The test was conducted at 45 centres across the district.

Siddharth Singh Baghel, a candidate who took the exam at a centre in the LDA Colony, said, “The Chemistry section was relatively tougher. On the other hand, the Biology section had moderate-level questions while questions from Physics were easy to solve.”

Similarly, Saumya Dubey, who took the exam at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gomti Nagar, said, “Chemistry questions were tough but the ones from Botany were easy.” Another candidate, Poornima Chaurasia, echoed Dubey’s analysis.

Saakshi Kumari, Ankita Singh, and Inzamam Ansari also felt the same about the Chemistry section and said the questions consumed a lot of time. They all took the exam at the Kendriya Vidyalaya centre.

Meanwhile, Kamesh Mishra, who gave his second attempt at the LDA Colony centre, said, “This year, I feel my results will be better. The exam went better as compared to last year.” In a similar vein, Yogesh Kumar, who took the second attempt at Amity International School centre, said, “The exam was a bit tougher than 2022. However, I am confident of a good score this time.”

Candidates started reaching the exam centre around 11 am to ensure they do not get late. Visibly stressed, several candidates were seen doing last-minute revisions outside the exam centres before entering to take the exam. “Each candidate was allotted a specific time for entry to avoid any hassle or discomfort,” said Avni Kamal, the coordinator for NEET in Lucknow. She added, “In all 29,343 candidates took the exam and no case of cheating/unfair means was reported.”

Each candidate was given entry only after matching the admit card, photograph on the admit card with the photograph on the ID(s) they carried and the same with the face of the candidate. Screening as per the protocol was conducted inside the gate. Before entry into exam centres, candidates stood under trees to avoid the scorching climate.