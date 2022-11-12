Home / Cities / Others / Lucknow: Prof PC Saxena takes over as new director of Ayurved

Lucknow: Prof PC Saxena takes over as new director of Ayurved

Professor PC Saxena will replace former director Professor SN Singh, who was suspended last week after the alleged AYUSH admission scam surfaced.

Development taken in wake of Ayush scam. (Representational photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Professor PC Saxena, who was also holding the charge of director (education) in the Ayurved directorate, took over as the director of Ayurved in Lucknow on Saturday. He will replace former director Professor SN Singh, who was suspended last week after the alleged AYUSH admission scam surfaced.

The alleged scam is related to admission into Ayush colleges in 2021-22. The counselling was conducted in 2021 to select candidates against 7,338 seats in homeopathy, ayurved, and unani colleges. A total of 6,797 seats -- including those in government and private colleges under AYUSH -- were allotted. Among them, 891 allotments were identified as doubtful.

Out of these 891 doubtful allotments, nine students never even took the NEET exam. Despite this, they got seats at colleges and took admission. As per the norm, admission is given only to those candidates who appear for the NEET exam.

