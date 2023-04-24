Home / Cities / Others / Charbagh hotel confiscated after cops bust flesh trade racket

Charbagh hotel confiscated after cops bust flesh trade racket

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 24, 2023 08:44 PM IST

As many as 12 people -- including seven women and five men -- were arrested in this case after a raid conducted by the police team.

LUCKNOW Almost a month after Lucknow Police busted a flesh trade racket in the Maya Hotel situated at Charbagh, the Court of Police Commissioner, Lucknow, on Monday, passed an order for the confiscation of the premises. The order has been issued under section 18(1) of the Unethical Business Prevention Act of 1956.

The flesh trade racket, which had been going on for a long time, was busted in March. (HT Photo)
The flesh trade racket, which had been going on for a long time, was busted in March. “The order was passed against the owners of the hotel and a copy of it was also sent to Lucknow Municipal Corporation to act appropriately for turning the shop into a hotel for the illegal activity,” said Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP, Central.

As many as 12 people -- including seven women and five men -- were arrested in this case after a raid conducted by the 19-member police team of Naka Hindola Police and Qaisar Bagh police and crime team in March. Several mobile phones, cash, a register, along with other objectionable things were seized from the place.

